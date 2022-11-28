Better Late Than Never: First Koenigsegg Jesko Customer Car Getting Ready for Delivery

More on this:

1 Koenigsegg Jesko Build Slot Has a Price Tag That Would Scare the Bejesus Out of You

2 Koenigsegg Jesko Claims Worlds Fastest Revving Production Engine Title

3 1-of-125 Koenigsegg Jesko Is the Pre-Series Production Car, Also an Orange Beast

4 A Look at Koenigsegg Jesko’s Light Speed Transmission and How it Works

5 Koenigsegg Jesko "Split Wing" Looks Like a Downforce Monster