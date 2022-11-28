Better Late Than Never: First Koenigsegg Jesko Customer Car Getting Ready for Delivery

Presented to the world almost four years ago, at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Koenigsegg Jesko is finally getting ready for delivery. The Swedish exotic firm was spotted road-testing the first customer car, not far from their factory in Angelholm.
Finished in a shade of gray, which is kind of atypical for high-end blue-blooded machines, it also has a big wing out back, which tells us that we are looking at the ‘Attack,’ a more track-focused variant.
Don’t mind the protective tape wrapped around several elements of the exterior, as it was only there to keep the precious bodywork safe from minor scratches. Also, the wheels, which spin around the red brake calipers, will be replaced, together with the tires obviously, right before the car will be ready for delivery.
In case you forgot, the Jesko is the successor to the Agera, and it has improved aerodynamics, handling, and pretty much everything else. A carbon fiber monocoque with aluminum honeycomb, removable hardtop that cannot be stored anywhere on it, rear-wheel steering, and three settings for the ESC, Normal, Wet, and Track, are other highlights.
The icing on the cake, however, was placed in the middle, behind the two seats, and it is a twin-turbo 5.0-liter V8. It kicks out no less than 1,280 hp (1,298 ps / 955 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque on regular gas. Fill the tank with E85, and those numbers will increase to 1,600 hp (1,623 ps / 1,195 kW) and 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm). Everything is transferred to the rear wheels via a nine-speed automatic transmission, making it a very tail-happy proposal in the competitive segment.
Only 40 to 50 units of the Jesko will be assembled each year, and the number will be capped at 125 units, so spotting one in the wild, let alone being thrashed at the track, will be almost impossible.
