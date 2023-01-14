Acura's Multiverse Ad Is So Good It Should Have Been in Super Bowl

Acura's confidence in its electric-only future shines bright from within the company, and now it wants the rest of us to see what's waiting in the distance. Normally, hearing the words "advertising campaign" would sooner provoke an eye-roll of boredom rather than a genuine sense interest, but because of how Acura wrapped the entire presentation in a sleek and very stylish manner, it at least warrants a look, if not even praise for thinking outside the boring box.