Honda Recalls Acura TLX for Potentially Damaged Bridgestone Tires

A little over a month ago, back on November 3rd, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration published campaign 22T-021 on Bridgestone’s part. 12,615 tires are called back in total, namely all-season tires compatible with passenger vehicles such as the Acura TLX sedan.
Affected lines include the LE2 with tire dimensions of 265/65 by 17 inches, the 235/55 by 20-inch Aleza Sport A/S, and 235/50 by 18-inch Turanza EL440. The Japanese tire manufacturer discovered that certain tires may have sustained cuts or tears to the inner liner rubber in the bead area during sorting and loading. Said cuts or tears expose body ply cords or bead wires, which leads to air loss, resulting in damage within the tire.
What is the root cause of this mess-up? Bridgestone reports that an element of the robotic arm used to unstack tires rotated out of position. The sharp edge of the robotic arm was exposed to the inside of certain tires, potentially damaging the bead areas during the unstacking process.
Honda received the aforementioned Turanzas for the 2022 model year Acura TLX, with said tires produced in the period between June 20th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021. Documents filed with the federal watchdog list a plant identification number used by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC in Wilson, North Carolina. The other two tire models also come from Wilson, and they were supplied to Toyota for the Highlander and Tacoma.
Toyota hasn’t issued a recall for their Alenzas and LE2s yet. Honda, meanwhile, is recalling 19 examples of the 2022 model year Acura TLX produced on September 1st, 2022. The Japanese automaker told the NHTSA that it became aware of this problem on November 1st, two months after Bridgestone became aware of the tire damage that occurred in their warehouse. Bridgestone had returned 1,051 tires meant for the TLX to investigate the issue, with only one featuring a damaged bead.
Honda’s North American division met with the federal watchdog to discuss the problem on November 28th, then confirmed the VIN range of the affected vehicle population on December 2nd. For some reason or another, Honda shuffled its feet until December 15th, the day it determined that a safety risk couldn’t be ruled out. Thankfully for all parties involved, the Japanese automaker isn’t aware of any incidents related to this issue.
Dealers have already been informed of campaign 22V-950, and 2022 Acura TLX owners will be notified by first-class mail before January 30th.
Based on the model, dimensions, 97 load index, and V speed rating, Honda refers to the entry-level specification of the TLX, the one that features 18- by 8-inch wheels featuring a glitter-silver finish. Although entry level, this specification makes use of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque on tap.
What is the root cause of this mess-up? Bridgestone reports that an element of the robotic arm used to unstack tires rotated out of position. The sharp edge of the robotic arm was exposed to the inside of certain tires, potentially damaging the bead areas during the unstacking process.
Honda received the aforementioned Turanzas for the 2022 model year Acura TLX, with said tires produced in the period between June 20th, 2021 and July 3rd, 2021. Documents filed with the federal watchdog list a plant identification number used by Bridgestone Americas Tire Operations LLC in Wilson, North Carolina. The other two tire models also come from Wilson, and they were supplied to Toyota for the Highlander and Tacoma.
Toyota hasn’t issued a recall for their Alenzas and LE2s yet. Honda, meanwhile, is recalling 19 examples of the 2022 model year Acura TLX produced on September 1st, 2022. The Japanese automaker told the NHTSA that it became aware of this problem on November 1st, two months after Bridgestone became aware of the tire damage that occurred in their warehouse. Bridgestone had returned 1,051 tires meant for the TLX to investigate the issue, with only one featuring a damaged bead.
Honda’s North American division met with the federal watchdog to discuss the problem on November 28th, then confirmed the VIN range of the affected vehicle population on December 2nd. For some reason or another, Honda shuffled its feet until December 15th, the day it determined that a safety risk couldn’t be ruled out. Thankfully for all parties involved, the Japanese automaker isn’t aware of any incidents related to this issue.
Dealers have already been informed of campaign 22V-950, and 2022 Acura TLX owners will be notified by first-class mail before January 30th.
Based on the model, dimensions, 97 load index, and V speed rating, Honda refers to the entry-level specification of the TLX, the one that features 18- by 8-inch wheels featuring a glitter-silver finish. Although entry level, this specification makes use of a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder mill with 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (380 Nm) of torque on tap.