Acura Precision EV Concept Breaks Cover, Previews All-Electric SUV Coming in 2024

Meet Acura’s newest concept, dubbed Precision. It just broke cover at Monterey Car Week and its looks will shape the direction of future all-electric Acura products, starting with a dynamically styled SUV set to arrive in 2024.
The Precision EV Concept came to life at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles and as you can see, it boasts a wide, athletic stance, with sharp character lines and, according to the carmaker, an “expressive silhouette”, which we can’t really argue with. Then there’s the Double Apex Blue matte finish exterior, which matches the concept’s futuristic looks perfectly.
"The Acura Precision EV Concept is a look into our future direction and continues Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance design language with a modern expression of performance”, said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director. “The Acura Precision EV Concept will be our North Star as we move into an exciting, electrified future, and you will see these design cues translate over to future production models.”
Looking at it for the first time, you can’t help but notice how its Diamond Pentagon grille is lit up – very theatrically one might say. Then you have the so-called Chicane DRL signature and new “Particle Glitch” lighting on the front and rear fascias. You can also find this “Particle Glitch” design theme in the spokes of the Precision Concept’s 23-inch wheels.
Moving on to the interior, it is said to have been inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car, at least the driver’s side with that two-grip yoke-style steering wheel. The concept also comes with something called Instinctive Drive mode which adds the racing style digital instrumentation and invigorating red ambient and pipe lighting.
Finally, this concept also previews Acura’s next-gen HMI technology, featuring a hyper-wide, curved transparent display with haptic touch response. Meanwhile, the “Particle Glitch” boot-up graphics mirror the concept’s signature exterior details.
Following its public debut at The Quail, the Acura Precision EV Concept will make its way to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 21.
