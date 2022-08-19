autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Sea Month
Car video reviews:
 

Acura Precision EV Concept Breaks Cover, Previews All-Electric SUV Coming in 2024

Home > News > Concept Car
19 Aug 2022, 07:43 UTC ·
Meet Acura’s newest concept, dubbed Precision. It just broke cover at Monterey Car Week and its looks will shape the direction of future all-electric Acura products, starting with a dynamically styled SUV set to arrive in 2024.
Acura Precision EV Concept 24 photos
Acura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV ConceptAcura Precision EV Concept
The Precision EV Concept came to life at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles and as you can see, it boasts a wide, athletic stance, with sharp character lines and, according to the carmaker, an “expressive silhouette”, which we can’t really argue with. Then there’s the Double Apex Blue matte finish exterior, which matches the concept’s futuristic looks perfectly.

"The Acura Precision EV Concept is a look into our future direction and continues Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance design language with a modern expression of performance”, said Dave Marek, Acura executive creative director. “The Acura Precision EV Concept will be our North Star as we move into an exciting, electrified future, and you will see these design cues translate over to future production models.”

Looking at it for the first time, you can’t help but notice how its Diamond Pentagon grille is lit up – very theatrically one might say. Then you have the so-called Chicane DRL signature and new “Particle Glitch” lighting on the front and rear fascias. You can also find this “Particle Glitch” design theme in the spokes of the Precision Concept’s 23-inch wheels.

Moving on to the interior, it is said to have been inspired by the cockpit of a Formula 1 race car, at least the driver’s side with that two-grip yoke-style steering wheel. The concept also comes with something called Instinctive Drive mode which adds the racing style digital instrumentation and invigorating red ambient and pipe lighting.

Then there’s the Spiritual Lounge mode, which retracts the steering wheel, releases soothing scents and then serves up a restful “underwater” animated projection so that you can relax.

Finally, this concept also previews Acura’s next-gen HMI technology, featuring a hyper-wide, curved transparent display with haptic touch response. Meanwhile, the “Particle Glitch” boot-up graphics mirror the concept’s signature exterior details.

Following its public debut at The Quail, the Acura Precision EV Concept will make its way to the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on Sunday, August 21.

Video thumbnail


Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
concept Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance concepts Acura electric electric cars acura precision ev concept
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories