Actor Bradley James Rode a Horse in Merlin, Now He's All in on the Ferrari Prancing Horse

More on this:

1 TH11CKK Ferrari 488 Spider Has a Need for Speed Because Driver Is “Just Tired of Driving”

2 Riff Raff Says He Feels Like Britney Spears With His Flashy Ferrari, “Oops I Did It Again"

3 Atlanta Falcons' Casey Hayward Celebrates 33rd Birthday With a Ferrari 488

4 Step Aside, Kim! Khloe Kardashian's Car Game Is Just as Powerful

5 A Ferrari Was Picked Up by Police After Being Parked Right on a Pedestrian Crossing