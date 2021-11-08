Actors Bradley James and Ed Westwick Spend Day at Silverstone, Racing Aston Martins

Actors Ed Westwick and Bradley James spent a day at Silverstone, trying out Aston Martins. The two didn't just visit, but enjoyed the day on the track, behind the wheel of a Vantage AMR.
Bradley James, who is famous thanks to his role in Merlin and Damien, shared several pictures from his fun day at the Silverstone F1 Racing Circuit in the UK. He posted the snaps driving the car, feeling confident in his skills after the race day. He captioned it: “Anyone need a getaway driver?”
He wasn’t alone in this experience, and fellow actor Ed Westwick also tried the powerful vehicles. Westwick, who is famous for his role as Chuck Bass in the original Gossip Girl series, also posed next to Aston Martin’s AM21’s Formula One car, writing: “Race Day!!!! Thank you @astonmartinlagonda & @peroninastroazzurro”
In one of the snaps, Bradley James showed he also took out one for a drive, sitting behind the wheel of an Aston Martin Vantage AMR.
They weren’t alone, and several other actors joined the fun day. Sope Dirisu, Amy Jackson, and Lucien Laviscout were among the celebrities who tried out the models for the day.
The British manufacturer’s Vantage AMR comes with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine provided by Mercedes-AMG, mated to a 7-speed manual gearbox. The power unit puts out 503 horsepower (510 ps) and has a maximum torque of 461 lb-ft (625 Nm) at 2000-5000 rpm. Thanks to these figures, the vehicle has an acceleration from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (314 kph).
Ed Westwick also took the car for a spin, as documented by Instagram fan page Heart Westwick.
But neither of the two left with any Aston Martins though, like Tom Holland did. The Spider-Man actor recently took his family to Stuttgart, Germany, and tried Porsche’s racing track. In the end, the actor left with a Porsche Taycan Turbo S. However, they did seem to have a lot of fun.
