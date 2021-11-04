Tom Holland Visits Porsche Testing Facility, Drives Away with Porsche Taycan

4 Porsche Uses Back to the Future DeLorean Time Machine to Promote the Taycan

Spider-Man actor Tom Holland took out his family and traveled to Stuttgart, Germany, to visit the Porsche testing facility and racetrack. There, the family members took turns driving a Porsche Taycan. And Holland went home with one, too. 11 photos



The three had the best time trying out the Taycan Turbo S, and they were so impressed with the vehicles.



In his Instagram Stories, the actor who plays Peter Parker in



Then, he also shared a video of the whole experience of them driving the electric sports car. And you know what it's like to go to a store and feel like you have to buy something? Similar to that, Holland revealed that he also got a Porsche Taycan: “I’ve gone electric!!! Thank you @porsche for a weekend we won’t forget and an incredible car. It’s perfect and I love it. #porschetaycan #didigetwheelspin”



After testing it out, he excitedly says: “I can’t wait to bring the Taycan home, and scare the sh*t out of my mom.”



The top of the range, the kWh Li-ion battery, with a single charge, it can drive up to 256 miles (412 km), according to WLTP .



At the end of the video, Tom Holland admits it’s the “fastest I’ve ever gone ever in life,” his own grandfather calling it “Fabulous, absolutely fabulous.”





