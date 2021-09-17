Mark Sheppard Flaunts “Most Beautiful Thing to Drive,” the Aston Martin DB11 AMR

While Mark Sheppard’s not generally flaunting his wealth on social media like many other celebrities, there are a few things he seems to love to own. 6 photos



While he seems to prefer motorcycles, the actor is also the proud owner of an Aston Martin, and he took the time to comment on his Aston Martin, calling it “the most beautiful thing to drive.”



With a recently posted selfie next to his vehicle, Sheppard wrote: “The most beautiful thing one can drive. The



He added that, “And it has THAT license plate…,” referring to the typical plate used for V12 press cars by Aston Martin.



This isn’t the first time Sheppard commented on this SUV . He seems to have purchased the model early this summer, sharing first a picture with a loaned model with a matte finish. He said: “Thank you to my friends @astonmartinamericas @astonmartinlagonda for the loan of this beautiful Aston Martin DBX while my DB11 AMR is being shown some love. Literally the best SUV I’ve driven in a very long time!”



Less than a month later, the actor shared another picture of a glossier-looking Aston Martin, proudly announcing: “This one’s mine. DB11 AMR V12.”



The DB11 comes with a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine, with 630 hp, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from 1500 rpm. All DB11s come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It has an acceleration from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 208 mph (334 kph).



Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, this specification is priced at approximately $280,000.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Sheppard (@realmarksheppard) A few days ago, we talked about the actor’s impressive collection of Ducati motorcycles , and he seems to be on his way to becoming a real collector. Sheppard has a real passion for the Italian bikes, owning several in his garage. And he had just rented the latest Ducati version, the Multistrada V4s.While he seems to prefer motorcycles, the actor is also the proud owner of an Aston Martin, and he took the time to comment on his Aston Martin, calling it “the most beautiful thing to drive.”With a recently posted selfie next to his vehicle, Sheppard wrote: “The most beautiful thing one can drive. The Aston Martin DB11 AMR courtesy of my wonderful friends @astonmartinlagonda “No Mister Sheppard, we expect you to drive.”He added that, “And it has THAT license plate…,” referring to the typical plate used for V12 press cars by Aston Martin.This isn’t the first time Sheppard commented on this. He seems to have purchased the model early this summer, sharing first a picture with a loaned model with a matte finish. He said: “Thank you to my friends @astonmartinamericas @astonmartinlagonda for the loan of this beautiful Aston Martin DBX while my DB11 AMR is being shown some love. Literally the best SUV I’ve driven in a very long time!”Less than a month later, the actor shared another picture of a glossier-looking Aston Martin, proudly announcing: “This one’s mine. DB11 AMR V12.”The DB11 comes with a turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine, with 630 hp, and a maximum torque of 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) from 1500 rpm. All DB11s come with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. It has an acceleration from 0-62 mph (100 kph) in 3.7 seconds, and a top speed of 208 mph (334 kph).Strictly limited to 100 units worldwide, this specification is priced at approximately $280,000.