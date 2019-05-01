2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Gets Manual Transmission and $200,000 Price Tag

Just before the start of the second to last stage of the FIA World Endurance Championship Super Season, where Aston Martin Vantage GTE is one of the stars, the British carmaker pulled the wraps off the AMR conversion of the Vantage, complete with a racing-inspired manual transmission.

14 photos AMG -based 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine usually fitted in the Vantage, that develops about the same amount of power: 510 ps and 625 Nm of torque (60 Nm less than in the



The main difference is that the AMR drops the use of the regular 8-speed automatic transmission in favor of a seven-speed manual, developed by Italian company Graziano and mated to a limited-slip differential.



This configuration will not give the Vantage AMR better or worse performance figures than the regular model, meaning naught to 60 acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (314 kph).



These figures are likely to feel different for the driver though, first because of the manual control of the gears and secondly because of the 95 kg (210 lbs.) shaved off the belly of the AMR by removing the automatic transmission.



The Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be available starting the fourth quarter of 2019, and it will sell in five specifications. Only 200 units of the model will be built, 141 painted in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone, and the rest in Stirling Green and Lime.



The Stirling Green AMRs are part of the Vantage 59 collection, meant to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Aston Martin’s 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans win with the DBR1.



The desire to own a Vantage AMR will send customers’ bank account significantly into a spin. In the U.S., the price for the car was set at $204,995, it the UK it will sell for £164,995 and in Germany at €209,995.



The car unveiled this week by Aston uses the same-based 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine usually fitted in the Vantage, that develops about the same amount of power: 510 ps and 625 Nm of torque (60 Nm less than in the 2018 Vantage ).The main difference is that the AMR drops the use of the regular 8-speed automatic transmission in favor of a seven-speed manual, developed by Italian company Graziano and mated to a limited-slip differential.This configuration will not give the Vantage AMR better or worse performance figures than the regular model, meaning naught to 60 acceleration time of 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (314 kph).These figures are likely to feel different for the driver though, first because of the manual control of the gears and secondly because of the 95 kg (210 lbs.) shaved off the belly of the AMR by removing the automatic transmission.The Aston Martin Vantage AMR will be available starting the fourth quarter of 2019, and it will sell in five specifications. Only 200 units of the model will be built, 141 painted in either Sabiro Blue, Onyx Black, China Grey or White Stone, and the rest in Stirling Green and Lime.The Stirling Green AMRs are part of the Vantage 59 collection, meant to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Aston Martin’s 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans win with the DBR1.The desire to own a Vantage AMR will send customers’ bank account significantly into a spin. In the U.S., the price for the car was set at $204,995, it the UK it will sell for £164,995 and in Germany at €209,995. Aston Martin says the 200 units of the Vantage AMR will be handed out on a first-come-first-serve basis.