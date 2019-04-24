autoevolution

2020 DBS Superleggera Volante Is the Fastest Aston Martin Convertible Ever

24 Apr 2019, 11:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
It’s not everyday we get to see a single car wearing the name of three other iconic vehicles... On Wednesday, British carmaker Aston Martin revealed the DBS Superleggera Volante, the second convertible under the new product plan and the fastest in the company’s history.
13 photos
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante
Aiming to be the “most beautiful flagship Volante on the market,” the convertible takes all the astonishing attributes of the coupe and wraps them in a very distinguishable body style.

Under the hood of the car sits Aston’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that develops a staggering 715 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. These are numbers high enough to make possible a 3.6 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h).

The open-top nature of the DBS Superleggera Volante is handled by means of a retractable roof made of fabric. Eight layers of insulation and acoustically enhancing materials make up the roof to secure both a quiet drive when it’s on and access to the exhilarating sound of the car when retracted.

The operation of the roof is simple and relatively fast. The fabric component can be taken down in 14 seconds, but needs 16 to come back into position. Aston will allow drivers to operate the roof from either inside the car or from a distance of at most two meters using the remote key.

“There is nothing on earth that compares to the roar of an Aston Martin V12, and I believe that the DBS Superleggera Volante provides one of the greatest sensory experiences in the automotive world,” said in a statement Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer.

“Exceptional performance in an irresistible form, DBS Superleggera has justifiably won the hearts and minds of Super GT lovers the world over, and the Volante takes this concept to the next level.”

Deliveries for the DBS Superleggera Volante are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of the year. Prices for the model start at $329,100 in the U.S., GPB 247,500 in the UK and EUR 295,500 in the European Union.
2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante DBS Superleggera aston martin Aston Martin DBS
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
ASTON MARTIN models:
ASTON MARTIN Rapide AMRASTON MARTIN Rapide AMR LuxuryASTON MARTIN Rapide EASTON MARTIN Rapide E LuxuryASTON MARTIN DBS SuperleggeraASTON MARTIN DBS Superleggera CoupeASTON MARTIN DB11 AMRASTON MARTIN DB11 AMR CoupeASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600ASTON MARTIN V12 Vantage V600 CoupeAll ASTON MARTIN models  
 
 