2020 DBS Superleggera Volante Is the Fastest Aston Martin Convertible Ever

It’s not everyday we get to see a single car wearing the name of three other iconic vehicles... On Wednesday, British carmaker Aston Martin revealed the DBS Superleggera Volante, the second convertible under the new product plan and the fastest in the company’s history.

Under the hood of the car sits Aston’s 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 that develops a staggering 715 bhp and 900 Nm of torque. These are numbers high enough to make possible a 3.6 seconds acceleration time and a top speed of 211 mph (340 km/h).



The operation of the roof is simple and relatively fast. The fabric component can be taken down in 14 seconds, but needs 16 to come back into position. Aston will allow drivers to operate the roof from either inside the car or from a distance of at most two meters using the remote key.



“There is nothing on earth that compares to the roar of an Aston Martin V12, and I believe that the DBS Superleggera Volante provides one of the greatest sensory experiences in the automotive world,” said in a statement Aston Martin’s CEO Andy Palmer.



“Exceptional performance in an irresistible form, DBS Superleggera has justifiably won the hearts and minds of Super GT lovers the world over, and the Volante takes this concept to the next level.”



