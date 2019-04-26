Japan Bombed an Asteroid and There’s Video to Prove It

5 2020 Aston Martin Unwraps Its First Electric Car, the Rapide E

3 Aston Martin Pays Tribute To 1959 Le Mans Win With Special Edition

1 2020 DBS Superleggera Volante Is the Fastest Aston Martin Convertible Ever

More on this:

2020 Aston Martin Vantage AMR Coming With Manual Transmission

Mercedes-AMG should take note from Aston Martin . The British automaker pooled resources into a six-speed manual for the German engine, including the control software. Given that the Vantage AMR will premiere the three-pedal setup, are there chances for Affalterbach to borrow the transmission? 51 photos



The M177 in the V8 Vantage differs from the M178 in the Mercedes- AMG GT in terms of wet-sump lubrication versus dry-sump lubrication. The M177 in the E 63 S develops 612 PS (603 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque on full song.



Mentioning the E63 S in a story about the Vantage AMR isn’t a coincidence. Like the DB11 AMR that replaced the DB11, the engine’s output should go up from the 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 685 Nm (505 pound-feet) of the V8 Vantage. Aston Martin also offers this engine in the DB11 with the same specifications as the Vantage.



Scheduled to premiere next week, the V8 Vantage AMR has been teased on social media through a minimalist picture of three pedals. Only the clutch is painted in a different color, matching the R in AMR. No other details were offered, but knowing Aston Martin, there’s not much to be surprised.



The



Chief engineer Matt Becker believes that the M256 inline-six from Mercedes is a brilliant engine, but there’s no telling if this engine will be shared with Aston Martin. Speaking of six cylinders, a hybridized V6 is coming in the near future. The Vanquish mid-engine supercar and Project 003 will utilize the yet-to-be-detailed engine. Coming in 2021, the hypercar could be called



Coming soon. #AstonMartin #VantageAMR pic.twitter.com/Fn3fF3d2nD — Aston Martin (@astonmartin) April 26, 2019 Daimler AG holds a stake in Aston Martin Lagonda, and as part of their agreement, the Germans allow the Brits to use infotainment technologies from Mercedes-Benz and the 4.0-liter V8. The twin-turbo engine has three variants, starting with the M176 in 500 and 560 models.The M177 in the V8 Vantage differs from the M178 in the Mercedes-GT in terms of wet-sump lubrication versus dry-sump lubrication. The M177 in the E 63 S develops 612 PS (603 horsepower) and 850 Nm (627 pound-feet) of torque on full song.Mentioning the E63 S in a story about the Vantage AMR isn’t a coincidence. Like the DB11 AMR that replaced the DB11, the engine’s output should go up from the 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 685 Nm (505 pound-feet) of the V8 Vantage. Aston Martin also offers this engine in the DB11 with the same specifications as the Vantage.Scheduled to premiere next week, the V8 Vantage AMR has been teased on social media through a minimalist picture of three pedals. Only the clutch is painted in a different color, matching the R in AMR. No other details were offered, but knowing Aston Martin, there’s not much to be surprised.The Vantage Roadster is also in the pipeline, and it’s expected to premiere towards the end of 2019. Even though the Vantage shares the Second Century platform with the DB11, “the V12 is a question we’ll consider” according to chief executive officer Andy Palmer.Chief engineer Matt Becker believes that the M256 inline-six from Mercedes is a brilliant engine, but there’s no telling if this engine will be shared with Aston Martin. Speaking of six cylinders, a hybridized V6 is coming in the near future. The Vanquish mid-engine supercar and Project 003 will utilize the yet-to-be-detailed engine. Coming in 2021, the hypercar could be called Valhalla