Zagato Celebrates 100th Anniversary With Aston Martin V12 Vantage Twins

Founded by Ugo Zagato in Milan back in 1919, the Rho-based coachbuilder and Aston Martin are joined at the hip since six decades ago. The two companies are partners in creation since the DB4 GT Zagato from 1960, which was produced in 25 examples. 6 photos AMG !



Commissioned by AF Racing AG, the V12 Vantage Heritage TWINS by R-Reforged are available in coupe and speedster configurations. Surprisingly enough, these cars will be assembled by a subsidiary of AF Racing AG called Vynamic GmbH. The company develops and builds Aston Martin racing cars for the Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters touring car series for use by R-Motorsport.



19 coupes and 19 speedsters will ever be assembled, and even though the cars are paying tribute to the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful classics of the 1960s, “the project assures to meet the demand for highly emotional and bespoke vehicles.” Deliveries will begin the fourth quarter of 2019, and the 5.9-liter engine cranks out 603 PS (595 horsepower) on full song.



Torque is similar to the Vanquish Zagato series, and 465 pound-feet is more than enough is a rear-wheel-drive sports car the size of the Vantage. Andrea Zagato calls the project “an exceptional tribute to our very own heritage.” The twins “are the most beautiful neo-classic designed Zagatos to be ever produced.”



Zagato is expected to unveil the Giulia TZ4 at some point this year, marking the fourth Tubolare Zagato since 1963.



Given that 2019 marks the 100th anniversary of Zagato , the Italian coachbuilder decided to tap Aston Martin for a couple of special editions based on the V12 Vantage. That's right; the previous generation of the Vantage, not the all-new model with German electronics and the M177 twin-turbo V8 engine from Mercedes-AMG !

The TZ3 might wear Alfa Romeo badging inside and out, but underneath the carbon-fiber boy panels, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles utilized the Dodge Viper's chassis and V10 engine instead of Italian underpinnings.