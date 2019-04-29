Aston Martin Fires Up DBS Superleggera Volante Configurator

Japan Bombed an Asteroid and There’s Video to Prove It

Following the grand reveal on April 24th, Aston Martin took the configurator for the DBS Superleggera Volante online. Starting with the exterior paint options, there’s a lot to take in and a lot to spend on the perfect configuration of the British grand tourer. 13 photos



Wheels number five options, and all of them measure 21 inches in diameter. The customization goes even further with five options for the brake calipers, black enamel wings or three Carbon Badge packages, the Gold Underbonnet Pack, Carbon Fibre EngineCover, and no fewer than four “environments” for the interior of the DBS Superleggera Volante.



Heated seats come standard, and so do the piano-black trim inlay and DBS embroidery. In addition to Aston Martin Premium Audio, the audiophile in you can choose Bang & Olufsen BeoSound for an even better experience. Personalized sill plaques, garage door opener, and a four-piece leather luggage set are a handful of other options worth highlighting.



The fastest convertible ever made by



As quick as the Mercedes- AMG GT R Pro, the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante hits 340 km/h (211 mph) on full song. Pricing, you ask? The most affordable model is $329,100 in the United States, which is a lot considering the DB11 Volante with the V8 retails at $201,495.



