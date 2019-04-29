autoevolution

Lamborghini Urus Milka Spec Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

29 Apr 2019, 16:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Disclamer: this is probably a Photoshop job, but let's pretend it's not. Now, with more and more examples of the Lamborghini Urus reaching the streets, some of these Bulls are luckier than others. Let's take the one sitting before us, for example. This Sant'Agata Bolognese machine isn't exactly fortunate, since the machine has been turned into a rolling billboard.
4 photos
Lamborghini Urus Laps HockenheimLamborghini Urus Laps HockenheimLamborghini Urus Laps Hockenheim
Sure, nobody minds the chocolate brand advertised on the car, while we're all familiar with its color scheme. But seeing such a color scheme being applied to the super-SUV simply hurts the eye.

Main shade aside, there appears to be... caramel on the rear diffuser, as well as on the wheels of this Italian toy.Let's try to sugarcoat this, shall we?
Of course, this story is probably not as bad as it looks. And that's because we should be dealing with a wrap (perhaps the wheel finish is some sort of dip), in which case the Urus could easily be restored to its former glory.

While we can't see the interior of the Lamborghini Urus, I'm expecting this to have been left in factory condition - it's extremely uncommon for such branding jobs to cover the cabin of a car, since the interior is much less visible. Also, the part of the industry that handles such transformations offer much fewer bits and pieces for adorning the cabin

I can imagine what the person who came up with the idea (or maybe it was the Milka Cow, whose name is Lila, by the way) was thinking. And it goes a little bit like "I've got 650 horsepower to run away from all those who rant at the sight of the car, so there's nothing to fret about,"

Then again, I can expect plenty of car lovers to think of some other food at the sight of this Lambo. And it doesn't involve any brand, since we're talking airborn rotten tomatoes here.

 

From Swiss with love èík #Urus #Chocolate #Swiss

A post shared by Camille Guerber (@camkarz) on Apr 7, 2019 at 10:35am PDT

Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini lol fail SUV
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Green NCAP? Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo SpyderLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo Spyder ExoticLAMBORGHINI Centenario RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Centenario Roadster Coupe CabrioLAMBORGHINI CentenarioLAMBORGHINI Centenario CoupeLAMBORGHINI Huracan EvoLAMBORGHINI Huracan Evo ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  
 
 