Lamborghini Urus Milka Spec Sticks Out Like a Sore Thumb

Disclamer: this is probably a Photoshop job, but let's pretend it's not. Now, with more and more examples of the Lamborghini Urus reaching the streets, some of these Bulls are luckier than others. Let's take the one sitting before us, for example. This Sant'Agata Bolognese machine isn't exactly fortunate, since the machine has been turned into a rolling billboard.

4 photos SUV simply hurts the eye.



Main shade aside, there appears to be... caramel on the rear diffuser, as well as on the wheels of this Italian toy.Let's try to sugarcoat this, shall we?

Of course, this story is probably not as bad as it looks. And that's because we should be dealing with a wrap (perhaps the wheel finish is some sort of dip), in which case the Urus could easily be restored to its former glory.



While we can't see the interior of the



I can imagine what the person who came up with the idea (or maybe it was the Milka Cow, whose name is Lila, by the way) was thinking. And it goes a little bit like "I've got 650 horsepower to run away from all those who rant at the sight of the car, so there's nothing to fret about,"



Then again, I can expect plenty of car lovers to think of some other food at the sight of this



