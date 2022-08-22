Step Aside, Kim! Khloe Kardashian's Car Game Is Just as Powerful

Kim Kardashian seems to be the trendsetter in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but that doesn’t mean the rest of the family can’t overshadow her at times. In this case, Khloe seems to step up her car game with several expensive models.
On many occasions, Kim Kardashian has expressed her status as a car girl. Her garage hosts several expensive models, like a Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 and S-Class, plus a Rolls-Royce Ghost, all painted in the same ghost gray shade.
But cars are a big passion for the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, be they modern or vintage. And Khloe Kardashian is no different.
Recently, Khloe switched one car after the other, all expensive and luxurious. In one of her most recent posts on Instagram, Khloe posed in a black leather outfit as she got into a black-painted Cadillac Escalade. She hopped in the back seat to enjoy all the features the SUV has to offer while her chauffeur took her wherever she needed to be.
But the SUV is not the only car Khloe has used recently. While attending Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila investors party, Khloe went for even more expensive cars. She arrived at the event behind the wheel of a black Ferrari 488 Spider, which isn't characteristic of the reality star. But she felt pretty comfortable on board the 3.9-liter V8-powered convertible, which was also her ride on her way back home.
Later that same evening, when the after party was over, she went for a luxury ride. The vehicle she chose doesn't seem to be part of her own collection but looked like Kim Kardashian's custom Rolls-Royce Ghost with a gray exterior and an orange interior. Khloe wore an all-white outfit this time, which matched her own 2022 Ghost Black Badge. And it looks like Kim’s reign as the supreme car girl might be ending soon.
