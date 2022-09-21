Riff Raff Says He Feels Like Britney Spears With His Flashy Ferrari, “Oops I Did It Again"

There are a lot of artists out there who love being the center of attention. Off stage, they usually like to attract attention with their clothes, jewelry, or cars. Riff Raff is famous for his passion for colorful rides and the latest one, a Ferrari 488 Spider, checks all the boxes.
Rapper Riff Raff, whose real name is Horst Christian Simco, is all about owning flashy cars. He took great pride in turning his 2021 McLaren GT into a colorful “Lilac Lizard,” which he decided to sell early this summer.
The musician, who has his own label and production company called Neon Nation Corporation, has an estimated net worth of $7 million, which is just perfect to fuel his passion for cars.
In one of his latest posts on social media, he joked that “I feel like Britney Spears because oops, I did it again,” as he shows off his “aquaberry” Ferrari 488 Spider.
The exotic car checks all the boxes regarding his preferences: a flashy, head-turning exterior and great performance. From the video, which shows the convertible with the hard top back on, we also see that the supercar carries the flashy theme inside, sporting red leather upholstery.
The Ferrari 488 line was the successor of the 458 and the predecessor of the F8 Tributo, discontinued in 2019. The 488 Spider comes with a 3.9-liter V8 engine which is good for 661 horsepower (670 ps) and a torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Typical to just about any model from the Maranello brand’s lineup, the 488 Spider is also fast, being able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 202 mph (325 kph).
While this isn’t exactly how some people would expect a Ferrari to look, it fits Riff Raff’s personality perfectly and, in the end, that’s all that matters.
The musician, who has his own label and production company called Neon Nation Corporation, has an estimated net worth of $7 million, which is just perfect to fuel his passion for cars.
In one of his latest posts on social media, he joked that “I feel like Britney Spears because oops, I did it again,” as he shows off his “aquaberry” Ferrari 488 Spider.
The exotic car checks all the boxes regarding his preferences: a flashy, head-turning exterior and great performance. From the video, which shows the convertible with the hard top back on, we also see that the supercar carries the flashy theme inside, sporting red leather upholstery.
The Ferrari 488 line was the successor of the 458 and the predecessor of the F8 Tributo, discontinued in 2019. The 488 Spider comes with a 3.9-liter V8 engine which is good for 661 horsepower (670 ps) and a torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.
Typical to just about any model from the Maranello brand’s lineup, the 488 Spider is also fast, being able to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 3 seconds and reach a top speed electronically limited to 202 mph (325 kph).
While this isn’t exactly how some people would expect a Ferrari to look, it fits Riff Raff’s personality perfectly and, in the end, that’s all that matters.