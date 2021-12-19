Abandoned MG Midget Gets First Wash in 25 Years, Becomes Rare Survivor

Now under Chinese ownership, MG produces a wide variety of small SUVs. But there was a time when the British firm was an important sports car manufacturer. Mostly famous for the MGB and MGC series, MG also built a tiny two-seater called the Midget from 1961 to 1980.
Tipping the scales at only 1,600 pounds (726 kg) and powered by small-displacement four-cylinder engines, the Midget was, in fact, a badge-engineered version of the Austin-Healey Sprite, which debuted in 1958. But while the latter was discontinued in 1971, the Midget managed to soldier on until 1980.
It's been six decades since the tiny MG made its debut. and it's not the most sought-after British classic out there, but the Midget gets a lot of love for its lightweight construction and fun-providing dynamics. Sadly, many of them don't get as much time as they deserve on public roads.
This red-painted roadster is one of those cars, having spent a whopping 25 years in storage. The owner purchased this car sometime in the early 1990s, drove it around for about five years, and then parked it in a body shop. Some 25 years later, and the Midget is finally getting the attention it deserves.
While it wasn't stored in awful conditions, the body was covered in a thick layer of dust. And because the soft-top wasn't closed off completely, some of that dust got inside the cabin and took possession of the dashboard and the seats.
But thanks to the folks over at WD Detailing, the Midget recaptured some of its old glory after proper cleaning and detailing. Sure, it's still missing its bumpers, front grille, and front turn signals, but this long-anticipated first wash is a sign that the owner is finally putting it back on the road.
And it's exactly what he should do with this car since it's a sports car that you won't see very often in the United States.
MG produced four different versions of the Midget over the years, including the MkI, MkII, MkIII, and the 1500. This one appears to be a MkIII, but I could be wrong since Midgets made in the 1960s are very similar. All cars came with four-cylinder engines from the factory, but displacement increased from 0.9 liters in 1961 to 1.5 liters in 1974.
