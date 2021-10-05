MG Shattered Sales Records This Month, on Path Back to Relevant British Automaker

The number of people still around who remember the days when MG was one of the most respected names in British car culture is dropping. They’ve seen some undeniably pitiful lows in the last two decades, but recent sales figures from their re-tooled line could be a sign of coming change.
The company announced via a press conference that this September marked the first time MG Motor UK passed 5,000 vehicles sold in a month since the collapse of the MG-Rover group in 2005 and the founding of its current configuration the following year.
According to the press release, MG UK’s year-to-date sales re-up a staggering 61.2% since this time last year. For how complex and confusing MG-Rover’s problems of old seemed to be (all the protests, strikes, labor relations disasters, and such), the game plan for its recent success is uncannily simple. To build small, affordable, and reliable cars that people want to buy, and give it a decent warranty for good measure.
MG’s lineup at the moment consists of a range of six models spanning segments like affordable city cars with the MG3, upstart small business owners with the Extender pickup, and environmental savvy motorists with the MG5 and MG ZS EV. The MG HS ties together the range with a compelling alternative to the standard fare some consumers have grown tired of in the crossover segment.
A comprehensive seven-year warranty covers all models. MG promises to expand its dealership network extensively as the brand continues to grow. “September 2021 was a milestone month for MG Motor UK, beating all previous records,” said Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK’s Commercial Director.
“It’s clear that our range of great value, well-equipped and stylish cars are in tune with market demands, and our aim to offer affordable EVs to everyone is also firing car buyers’ imagination,” he added.
For the first time in decades, one of the oldest surviving British auto monikers stands a fighting chance of being relevant in the country it calls home once again.
