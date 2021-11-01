2022 MG ZS EV Small Electric Crossover Launched With Competitive Pricing

Following last month’s official unveiling, the 2022 MG ZS EV is about to hit dealerships in the United Kingdom, in three trim levels, with a generous amount of gear.
The small electric crossover is offered in the SE Long Range, Trophy Long Range, and Trophy Connect Long Range grades, with pricing starting at £30,995 (equal to $42,390), £33,495 ($45,810), and £33,995 ($46,495) respectively, excluding the local grant for battery-electric vehicles.
All variants feature a synchronous motor that powers the front wheels and is fed by a 72.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. It has 156 ps (154 hp / 115 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 8.4 seconds, and a 175 kph (108 mph) top speed. On the WLPT cycle, it has a 440-kilometer (273-mile) range and can be charged at 100 kW from 10 to 80% in 42 minutes, or in 10.5 hours from 0 to 100% at 7 kW.
Choosing the base model will get you standard LED headlights, keyless entry and push-button start, 360-degree camera system, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, satellite navigation, multiple USB ports, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and a few other features. The Trophy adds leather-style seats with heating up front and electric adjustment for the driver, wireless charging pad, and roof rails. The range-topper features the iSMART live services, with weather, traffic, and Amazon Prime included.
On top of these, every version of the facelifted 2022 MG ZS EV brings a suite of driver assistance gear. Things such as active emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, intelligent speed limit assist, intelligent high beam assist, and traffic jam assist are standard. Choosing the mid-spec and top-of-the-line models will also get you rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot detection with lane change assist.
All variants feature a synchronous motor that powers the front wheels and is fed by a 72.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. It has 156 ps (154 hp / 115 kW) and 280 Nm (206 lb-ft) of torque, enabling a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration in 8.4 seconds, and a 175 kph (108 mph) top speed. On the WLPT cycle, it has a 440-kilometer (273-mile) range and can be charged at 100 kW from 10 to 80% in 42 minutes, or in 10.5 hours from 0 to 100% at 7 kW.
Choosing the base model will get you standard LED headlights, keyless entry and push-button start, 360-degree camera system, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment, satellite navigation, multiple USB ports, adaptive cruise control, automatic air conditioning, and a few other features. The Trophy adds leather-style seats with heating up front and electric adjustment for the driver, wireless charging pad, and roof rails. The range-topper features the iSMART live services, with weather, traffic, and Amazon Prime included.
On top of these, every version of the facelifted 2022 MG ZS EV brings a suite of driver assistance gear. Things such as active emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, intelligent speed limit assist, intelligent high beam assist, and traffic jam assist are standard. Choosing the mid-spec and top-of-the-line models will also get you rear cross traffic alert, and blind spot detection with lane change assist.