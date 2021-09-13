autoevolution
Kate Moss' Royal Blue MG Midget Breaks Down by the Side of the Road

Supermodel Kate Moss has come a long way from her crazy party days from yore, having long settled for a quieter, more mature lifestyle. One thing that didn’t change about her, aside from her appeal with larger audiences, is her love for a good, sometimes surprising classic.
You might not know this, but Kate Moss is somewhat of a classic car collector. She owns a classic MINI, which she has since handed over to her daughter as an 18th birthday present, a 1964 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud II and a black Hackney Carriage that was once used as a London taxi. As most celebrities, she also owns newer models, like Range Rovers and Mercedes-Benzes, but she does seem to have a soft spot for classics.

Her favorite car when she’s out at her country home is also her daily, a 1970s MG Midget Mark III. She’s owned it at least since 2007, and she’s often seen driving it around her estate in Cotswold in England. The MG Midget, made between 1961 and 1979 is often considered a “starter classic” for aspiring classic collectors, because it’s cheap to own and surprisingly cheap to maintain and run, unlike many other classics.

Moss’ proved the exception to that rule last week: it broke down by the side of the road, leaving the model stranded, the Daily Mail reports. According to the tab, the tiny but beautiful MG was abandoned near Burwood, on a stretch of the A361, on the grassy side of the road. Moss had already left when a towing truck came, and a team loaded it up onto a trailer and took it in for repairs. Photos available at the link show that the mechanics first try to see if it could be fixed on the spot, but whatever was wrong with it required transportation to the shop.

The Midget was initially a more expensive, badge-engineered version of the Austin-Healey Sprite deluxe model, delivering a top speed of about 90 mph (145 kph) and a 0 to 60 (0 to 96.5 kph) time in over 18 seconds. Mark III of the sportscar was introduced in 1966 and featured a 1.3-liter (1275 cc) A-Series I4 engine that delivered 65 hp at 6,000 rpm and 72 lb-ft (98 Nm) of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Photos in the gallery are of the most recently discovered "barn find" in London. Pics of Kate Moss' broken-down MG Midget are available at the link in the article.
