Donkervoort Rolls Out the D8 GTO Individual Series - May Be The Last Street-Legal Version

5 One Lucky American Will Get to Enjoy Bluewater Sailing Aboard This Luxurious Floating Home

3 After Jumping from Yacht, Dwyane Wade Gets a Taste of France Riding a Bike

1 This Luxury Ship Is Ready to Explore, Enjoy Your Submarine and Swarovski Binoculars

Luxury Yacht Why200 Breaks the Norm with Unprecedented Suite Design and Garages

Yacht design is evolving fast and, while some builders test the limits of how outrageous and giant ships can be, others take a different approach and try to offer the same feeling of spaciousness, and capabilities, within a smaller, more elegant frame. 22 photos



A 200-ton yacht that’s 24-meter (78 feet) long, the Why200 succeeds in achieving what seemed to be impossible before: it provides the comfort, space and sense of freedom of a large displacement yacht, while maintaining the maneuverability and speed of a smaller, semi-displacement one.



Owned by the world-famous Ferretti Group,



The yacht’s most striking feature is the unique, glass wrap-around design of the main deck, which offers the owner’s suite at the bow an exceptional view. Thanks to the fold-out wings, the yacht also provides access to the water on three sides, by expanding the beach club area.



Another impressive result of the innovative design is what Wally claims to be “an unprecedented storage capacity” for a yacht in this size category. The two hidden garages provide enough room for tenders over four meters (13 feet).



The







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wally (@wallyyachts_official) Undoubtedly one of the most luxurious events in the world, the Cannes Yachting Festival is a feast for those who are lovers of boats, luxury and innovation. It’s also the place to be, if you want to catch a glimpse of the latest luxury models on the market. One of them is the new Why200, a Wally Yachts model that sports a truly unique design.A 200-ton yacht that’s 24-meter (78 feet) long, the Why200 succeeds in achieving what seemed to be impossible before: it provides the comfort, space and sense of freedom of a large displacement yacht, while maintaining the maneuverability and speed of a smaller, semi-displacement one.Owned by the world-famous Ferretti Group, Wally has built another sumptuous yacht, with an elegant décor. But what makes the Why200 truly remarkable is the innovative full-wide-body design, which provides 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) of indoor living space, and 144 square meters (1,550 square feet) of exterior decks. This amounts to 50% more living space than what standard yachts of the same size offer.The yacht’s most striking feature is the unique, glass wrap-around design of the main deck, which offers the owner’s suite at the bow an exceptional view. Thanks to the fold-out wings, the yacht also provides access to the water on three sides, by expanding the beach club area.Another impressive result of the innovative design is what Wally claims to be “an unprecedented storage capacity” for a yacht in this size category. The two hidden garages provide enough room for tenders over four meters (13 feet).The Why200 provides accommodation for up to eight guests in four cabins, and can reach a maximum speed of 21 knots. Thanks to its revolutionary hull, it achieves the perfect balance between the speed of a smaller yacht and the luxurious spaciousness of a large yacht.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.