Facelifted MG ZS EV to Reach Showrooms Next Month, Here Is What It Comes With

MG has showcased the facelifted version of its ZS EV, which is set to reach UK dealerships next month. Until that happens, let us walk you through what the updated electric crossover brings to the table.
We already know that the ZS is doing well when sales are concerned, and the British marque has decided to upgrade it to offer a new infotainment unit, a fresh look, and an even longer range.
Let us start with the new battery, which is a 72-kWh unit that turns the cars that have it configured into Long-Range models. The said battery is an option, though, not the norm.
With the new 72-kWh battery, an MG ZS EV is expected to offer a 273-mile (439 km) range according to the WLTP cycle, which is a significant increase for the ongoing model's 163 miles (262 km). Next year, MG will also offer a 51-kWh battery to those interested in a more affordable possibility, which will have a WLTP-estimated range of 198 miles (318 km).
The built-in AC charger supports up to 7 kW from an alternating current plug, while DC fast charging can happen at up to 76 kW. MG Motors has already done the math with the new battery and its charging capabilities and figured out that it would take ten and a half hours to charge that unit from zero to 100 percent with a home charger, but it would only take 42 minutes on a 100-kWh quick charger.
On the infotainment front, the MG ZS features a 10.1-inch touchscreen, which has the brand's iSmart connectivity system. The brand does not go that far into the connectivity part, but the car has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, which is something that we expect from every new model these days.
The British marque has also implemented a new gauge cluster and a wireless phone charger. The latter is only available on the Trophy trim level, but not on the SE, which is the other trim in the range.
Owned by SAIC Motor, the MG brand currently has six models in its UK line-up, and the ZS EV is one of the three plug-in vehicles offered by the marque. The brand offers a seven-year warranty plan, which is a rare deal in the industry.
From a design standpoint, we will let you judge the new front end of the ZS, which will only come to the electric variant. Its grille is aerodynamically improved. The LED headlights with distinctive DRLs are also new, as are the wheels and the rear bumper.
From a design standpoint, we will let you judge the new front end of the ZS, which will only come to the electric variant. Its grille is aerodynamically improved. The LED headlights with distinctive DRLs are also new, as are the wheels and the rear bumper.