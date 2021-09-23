5 New MG3 Unveiled in China Is Coming to Europe!

MG MAZE Concept Proves That Futuristic Pod-Like Vehicles Don’t Have To Look Boring

SAIC Design has unveiled the MG MAZE concept, a compact two-seater concept study aimed at the next generation of car users, specifically people who want to do interactive and multimedia-related things inside their vehicles, other than simply driving from point A to point B. 20 photos



According to the carmaker, this concept brings together the spirit of mobility and gaming, which is quite interesting. The gaming aspect refers to a user’s desire to discover and reach new achievements, as the vehicle features a points-based reward system for those who want to seek exciting digital street art, interacting with structures, buildings and landmarks.Here’s how that works: there’s a sophisticated UI covering the entire front of the car, with a 3D map, avatar status and mission information. Players can build their status by discovering Easter Eggs , using the overlaying of images and digital content – from the occupant’s perspective.Sounds cool right? Well, you haven’t seen anything yet, because the actual driving aspect might just be the most interesting feature. Once you climb into the Zero gravity seats, you can drive this vehicle using nothing but your smartphone in order to steer.As for all the visual and mechanical highlights, we count the canopy-like top , the transparent shell (emulating high-end gaming PCs with their exposed componentry) and a visible chassis, housing the motors and interchangeable battery in a “plug and play” style configuration.“With MAZE we wanted to consider what the future of a car community might look like, building MG’s fan base and following. The move to digital is unstoppable, so we wanted to create a concept that connected this digital realm to the physical one that gives us the real joy in driving,” said Carl Gotham, advanced design director.“The concept is a reaction to our lives during recent months, where we have been met with restrictions and limitations on our ability to move around and interact. Exploring the idea of mobile gaming, we used MAZE as a platform for people to get out and rediscover their environment in a new and relevant way, opening up new experiences with their city,” he added.

