Abandoned Chevrolet Trucks Found Hiding Under Palm Trees in Florida, They Need TLC

It's 2022 and barn finds are popping up all over the place. Not only that, but it seems you can stumble across abandoned classics almost everywhere you go. You can find them stashed away in the woods, parked on fields, or, as in this case, left to rot under palm trees in Florida.
Okay, the trucks you're about to see below haven't been abandoned for good. While they've been sitting there for decades, they still have an owner. His shop is nearby and he has an even bigger stash of old cars scattered around what appears to be a large piece of land. But the vintage trucks are particularly cool.
The footage kicks off with a GMC version of the Chevrolet Advance Design series, produced from 1947 to 1955. GMC's take on the line was called New Design and looked identical to the Chevy save for the larger grille, which was available in either white or chrome. This one features a white one, which is a cool touch if you ask me. It also sports a two-tone paint job. Or at least it did because most of the body is covered in surface rust.
If the Advance Design series is too old for you, the next truck that shows up is a Task Force. These replaced the former in 1955 and remained in production until the more iconic C/K debuted in 1961. This Task Force is a late-1950s version with quad headlamps.
It's also a light-duty Apache version, which slotted under the medium-duty Viking and the heavy-duty Spartan. Yup, Chevy had a cool naming strategy back then. Just like the GMC, the Apache is a bit rusty, but it's definitely salvageable.
Of course, the collection also includes quite a few C/K trucks. This series debuted in 1959 and remained in production for four generations, up until 2002. There's an early first-gen model in there, which I like the most design-wise, but the owner retired a few third-gen trucks on the property too.
Classic trucks aside, he also owns a NASCAR-spec hauler. Raced a few years ago it's in far better shape than the rest, but also needs some work.
The footage continues with a visit to the owner's shop, which is home to even more barn-found-style cars, including a Pontiac LeMans, a 1955 Tri-Five Chevy, and even a Winnebago motorhome.
But the most impressive piece of metal found there is a 1969 Ford Torino. A Cobra Jet version with the factory Drag Pack, this Ford is a rare bird that's still mostly original, down to the orange paint. The muscle car is waiting to be put back together as we speak and packs a nicely rebuilt 429-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) V8 engine under the hood. Check them all out below.
