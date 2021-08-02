This 1947 Chevrolet Pickup Mixes 427 Muscle With ‘60s Chevelle Underpinnings

The Sealander Amphibious Camper Is Just as Comfortable on Water as It Is on Land

Back in the ol’ days of trucking, U.S. customers bought pickups mostly for work instead of daily driving and leisure driving. The Chevrolet Advance Design was the best-selling workhorse in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, but chassis number NM88594 is anything but your grandpa’s farm truck. 34 photos



ZZ427/480 is how the Detroit-based automaker dubs the 7.0-liter mammoth, and a brand-new one retails at $11,500 right now. Lightweight aluminum heads top a sturdy iron block, and a hydraulic roller camshaft replaces the period flat-tappet setup for improved airflow and scavenging.



A classic recreated if you will, the 427 that



Last serviced in March 2021 and currently showing just under 740 miles (1,191 kilometers) on the clock, the one-of-one restomod sends the goodies to a 10-bolt rear axle that boasts a Quick Performance limited-slip differential. A built 700R four-speed automatic and a steering column-mounted shifter do the cog swapping, and a 2,500-rpm stall is featured as well.



Refurbished and modified under previous ownership with a frame sourced from a mid-‘60s Chevelle, this four-wheeled labor of love rides on Wheel Vintiques steelies wrapped in Uniroyal and Cooper tires. Complemented by QA1 adjustable coil-over suspension up front and tubular control arms on both ends, this brute stops on a dime thanks to a Wilwood master cylinder, a proportioning valve (brake force regulator), front rotors, and rear drums.



With six days of bidding left on



