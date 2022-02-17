Abandoned Property Hides a Small Junkyard, Rare Chryslers Included

While it might not happen as often as it does with cars, houses and properties get abandoned too. And sometimes the owner leaves a big car collection behind. Well, this one might not be all that valuable, but it includes a few interesting and somewhat rare vehicles.
Documented by YouTube's "The Bearded Explorer," this property is located somewhere in the U.K. We don't get the exact location, which makes sense in this day and age, but we got a closer look at the cars scattered around the buildings.
Not surprisingly, most of the vehicles shown in the video are of the British variety. The stash includes several Ford Transit vans, but you'll also see a few Bedford haulers. If you're not familiar with it, Bedford was a brand of vehicles manufactured by Vauxhall.
It was established in 1931 and it's mostly known (in Britain) for utility vehicles ranging from pickups trucks and vans to heavy-duty haulers. The company was divested by General Motors into AWD Trucks in 1986, but the Bedford name remained in use of Vauxhall-derived light commercial vehicles until 1991.
As for cars, you'll see a few Ford Escorts and Cortinas, as well as a Fiat Uno and even an Audi 100. The latter is of the C2 variety, produced from 1976 to 1982, and it looks like it could be saved. Sadly, these cars have been sitting here for at least three decades and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere anytime soon.
And some would go straight to the junkyard anyway, as they are rotten beyond repair. One such example is the Chrysler that makes an appearance at the nine-minute mark. It's so rusty that you can't tell what it is without a license number check. The latter reveals it's a Chrysler Avenger, a small family car that was built with a Mopar badge for only a few years.
A car you won't see very often these days, the Avenger went into production in 1970 as a Hillman. In 1976, the Avenger was rebadged as a Chrysler and carried the Pentastar badge until 1978. Following the collapse of Chrysler Europe and its takeover by PSA Peugeot Citron, the Avenger became a Talbot until it was discontinued in 1981.
In addition to the rusty red sedan, this property is also home to a Chrysler Avenger Estate. It's in far better condition than its four-door counterpart, but it's unlikely that it will ever get a second chance at life.
And speaking of vehicles that are doomed to rot away in damp weather, the Ford Transit shown at the 13-minute mark is perhaps the moldiest thing I've seen in a very long time. It will need more than a wash to get rid of all that moss and mold.
