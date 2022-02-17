Abandoned Property Hides a Small Junkyard, Rare Chryslers Included

More on this:

1 Abandoned 1972 Winnebago Brave Camper Flexes LS V8, Takes First Drive in 10 Years

2 This Range Rover Junkyard Is Proof That Luxury SUVs Also Get Abandoned

3 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Spent 44 Years in a Barn, Hides V8 Surprise Under the Hood

4 Big Barn Is Home to a Bunch of Rare Classics, Some Haven't Been Driven for Decades

5 1952 Willys Jeep Truck Was Left To Rot Under a Tarp, Takes First Drive in 31 Years