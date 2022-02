1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Spent 44 Years in a Barn, Hides V8 Surprise Under the Hood

This Tri-Five was purchased by the seller back in 1971 when it was a 15-year-old car that wasn't exactly valuable. Since then, Bel Airs have become full-fledged collectibles, and Concours-ready examples change hands for more than $50,000. Sadly, this two-door isn't one of them. Because the owner parked it in a barn in 1978 and kept it off the road for a whopping 44 years.There's no information as to why he decided to retire the Bel Air so early, but the car has been neglected since then. The gorgeous two-tone (Matador Red and India Ivory) paint has faded away, and every single body panel shows rust, whether we're talking about surface corrosion or holes.The interior is almost a mystery with just a couple of poor shots to run by, but it appears to be in a similar condition. There's peeled-off paint, rough upholstery, and a headliner that needs to be replaced altogether. But the cool thing is that it comes in the same red/ivory combo as the exterior. Gotta love the 1950s, right?As for the engine bay, it is occupied by a V8 that's also in poor condition. And it likely needs a complete rebuild to run again. But if you're concerned about authenticity, you should know that this Bel Air no longer sports its numbers-matching engine. The original mill was swapped for a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small block.Its origin is unknown, but Chevrolet offered a 327 across the lineup in the 1960s. Power ranged between 225 to 383 horsepower depending on specs, so this 327 should be plenty powerful for a 1950s Bel Air. Just for reference, the 1956 coupe came with either a 235-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) inline-six or a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood.The former generated no more than 140 horsepower, while the latter was rated at up to 225 horses. The 327 mates to a Turbo 400 gearbox, most likely taken out of the same car as the engine.All told, this Bel Air needs a lot of work to become road-worthy again. I'm pretty sure it's solid rat-rod materia,l and the next owner could get away with such a project, but the other option is a frame-off restoration. Either way, no Bel Air should spend its retirement like this.The 56 Chevy is available through Facebook Marketplace , but it's a bit pricey at $15,000 given its condition and the missing original engine. However, the seller is entertaining trades. Is this Bel Air worth saving?