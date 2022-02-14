1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Spent 44 Years in a Barn, Hides V8 Surprise Under the Hood

While some classics are put into storage for preservation, others are simply forgotten or abandoned in barns. This 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air is part of the latter category and, after 44 years of improper storage, it needs a new home.
This Tri-Five was purchased by the seller back in 1971 when it was a 15-year-old car that wasn't exactly valuable. Since then, Bel Airs have become full-fledged collectibles, and Concours-ready examples change hands for more than $50,000. Sadly, this two-door isn't one of them. Because the owner parked it in a barn in 1978 and kept it off the road for a whopping 44 years.
There's no information as to why he decided to retire the Bel Air so early, but the car has been neglected since then. The gorgeous two-tone (Matador Red and India Ivory) paint has faded away, and every single body panel shows rust, whether we're talking about surface corrosion or holes.
The interior is almost a mystery with just a couple of poor shots to run by, but it appears to be in a similar condition. There's peeled-off paint, rough upholstery, and a headliner that needs to be replaced altogether. But the cool thing is that it comes in the same red/ivory combo as the exterior. Gotta love the 1950s, right?
As for the engine bay, it is occupied by a V8 that's also in poor condition. And it likely needs a complete rebuild to run again. But if you're concerned about authenticity, you should know that this Bel Air no longer sports its numbers-matching engine. The original mill was swapped for a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small block.
Its origin is unknown, but Chevrolet offered a 327 across the lineup in the 1960s. Power ranged between 225 to 383 horsepower depending on specs, so this 327 should be plenty powerful for a 1950s Bel Air. Just for reference, the 1956 coupe came with either a 235-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) inline-six or a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood.
The former generated no more than 140 horsepower, while the latter was rated at up to 225 horses. The 327 mates to a Turbo 400 gearbox, most likely taken out of the same car as the engine.
All told, this Bel Air needs a lot of work to become road-worthy again. I'm pretty sure it's solid rat-rod materia,l and the next owner could get away with such a project, but the other option is a frame-off restoration. Either way, no Bel Air should spend its retirement like this.
The 56 Chevy is available through Facebook Marketplace, but it's a bit pricey at $15,000 given its condition and the missing original engine. However, the seller is entertaining trades. Is this Bel Air worth saving?
There's no information as to why he decided to retire the Bel Air so early, but the car has been neglected since then. The gorgeous two-tone (Matador Red and India Ivory) paint has faded away, and every single body panel shows rust, whether we're talking about surface corrosion or holes.
The interior is almost a mystery with just a couple of poor shots to run by, but it appears to be in a similar condition. There's peeled-off paint, rough upholstery, and a headliner that needs to be replaced altogether. But the cool thing is that it comes in the same red/ivory combo as the exterior. Gotta love the 1950s, right?
As for the engine bay, it is occupied by a V8 that's also in poor condition. And it likely needs a complete rebuild to run again. But if you're concerned about authenticity, you should know that this Bel Air no longer sports its numbers-matching engine. The original mill was swapped for a 327-cubic-inch (5.4-liter) small block.
Its origin is unknown, but Chevrolet offered a 327 across the lineup in the 1960s. Power ranged between 225 to 383 horsepower depending on specs, so this 327 should be plenty powerful for a 1950s Bel Air. Just for reference, the 1956 coupe came with either a 235-cubic-inch (3.9-liter) inline-six or a 265-cubic-inch (4.3-liter) V8 under the hood.
The former generated no more than 140 horsepower, while the latter was rated at up to 225 horses. The 327 mates to a Turbo 400 gearbox, most likely taken out of the same car as the engine.
All told, this Bel Air needs a lot of work to become road-worthy again. I'm pretty sure it's solid rat-rod materia,l and the next owner could get away with such a project, but the other option is a frame-off restoration. Either way, no Bel Air should spend its retirement like this.
The 56 Chevy is available through Facebook Marketplace, but it's a bit pricey at $15,000 given its condition and the missing original engine. However, the seller is entertaining trades. Is this Bel Air worth saving?