2022 Ford E-Transit Now Rolling Out Nationwide

Manufactured at the Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri, the 2022 model year Ford E-Transit joins the automaker’s increasing EV lineup. No fewer than $100 million were poured into the Kansas City Assembly Plant to support the site, money that has further added 150 full-time jobs.
“I completely trust Ford and I am confident the E-Transit will withstand the rigors of my work,” declared Ryan Sheeran, owner of PA-based Sheeran Construction. “I am looking forward to owning my first electric vehicle.”
Spoiler alert: Ryan won’t be impressed by the driving range. The low-roof cargo van promises 126 miles (203 kilometers) on a full charge according to Ford’s internal targets, which is abysmal by most accounts. FoMoCo says that 74 miles (119 kilometers) is the average daily range of commercial vans in the United States, but guess what? Once you venture on the highway with a little payload, the aforementioned estimate will decrease even further.
It's hard to make a case for this van compared to its combustion-engined sibling. But on the upside, EVs are mechanically simpler than combustion-engined vehicles, which translates to less downtime for servicing. Time is money for small and large businesses, so yeah, this detail does matter.
What about pricing? Well, the most spartan configuration is the cutaway at $43,295 excluding taxes, options, and the federal tax credit. The chassis cab retails from $43,825 while $47,185 is the base MSRP of the cargo van.
For the sake of reference, the 2022 Ford Transit cutaway and chassis cab are $31,725 and $32,280 while the cargo van currently starts at $35,925.
The Blue Oval says its E-Transit is part of a multi-billion investment in aggressive electrification through 2025, an EV-centric plan that also includes the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The Dearborn-based automaker further highlights that 300-odd customers have placed 10,000-plus orders for the all-electric van, customers such as Walmart and the city of Orlando, FL.
Spoiler alert: Ryan won’t be impressed by the driving range. The low-roof cargo van promises 126 miles (203 kilometers) on a full charge according to Ford’s internal targets, which is abysmal by most accounts. FoMoCo says that 74 miles (119 kilometers) is the average daily range of commercial vans in the United States, but guess what? Once you venture on the highway with a little payload, the aforementioned estimate will decrease even further.
It's hard to make a case for this van compared to its combustion-engined sibling. But on the upside, EVs are mechanically simpler than combustion-engined vehicles, which translates to less downtime for servicing. Time is money for small and large businesses, so yeah, this detail does matter.
What about pricing? Well, the most spartan configuration is the cutaway at $43,295 excluding taxes, options, and the federal tax credit. The chassis cab retails from $43,825 while $47,185 is the base MSRP of the cargo van.
For the sake of reference, the 2022 Ford Transit cutaway and chassis cab are $31,725 and $32,280 while the cargo van currently starts at $35,925.
The Blue Oval says its E-Transit is part of a multi-billion investment in aggressive electrification through 2025, an EV-centric plan that also includes the F-150 Lightning pickup truck. The Dearborn-based automaker further highlights that 300-odd customers have placed 10,000-plus orders for the all-electric van, customers such as Walmart and the city of Orlando, FL.