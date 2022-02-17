Ford Mustang Mach-E Shows Impressive Battery Performance After One Year of Ownership

More on this:

1 Towing a Ford Mustang Mach-E Could Cost You $28,000 for a Battery Replacement

2 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets More Battery, Range Unlocked

3 California Love: Ford Launching Home Charging Initiative for EVs and PHEVs in Cali

4 Ford Wants to Sell 200,000 Mustang Mach-E Units per Year by 2023, Triple Compared to Now

5 Driven: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-e, the Conversation Starter