A Woman in a Ferrari Has Bad Luck at a Traffic Light, the Car Takes Her Slightly Downhill

Oh, Ferrari, the car every driver gasps at! Many admire it, others just get to drive it, but only the truly lucky get to own it. The woman at the wheel of the Italian car, however, is in a different category: unlucky drivers in Ferraris.
The whole situation was filmed at an intersection. Most likely the man who saw the car was impressed, and pulled out his phone to capture the moment, but little did he know he would capture something that could go viral: the moment when the Ferrari, instead of moving forward, reverses and hits the car behind it.
You can hear the horns on the video warning the woman to hit the brake pedal. Unfortunately, the woman didn't hear it, but fortunately, the impact was small. No major damage can be seen, but there are probably small scratches on the bumper. It is possible that the road was sloping and the car slid backwards.
If the woman had gotten her gears mixed up, a stop light would have come on behind the car, but you can't see it. Only after the woman in the Ferrari realizes her car has hit something does the brake light come on. She must have put it in neutral and let off the brake, and the car slid backwards.
Coming back to who is guilty and who will pay the eventual damages, the woman in the Ferrari will probably be able to afford to pay. She drives a Ferrari 812 Superfast that has a price tag of around $360,000.
It has a 6.5-liter V12 engine producing 588 kW - 800 ps (779 hp) and 530 ft-lb (718 Nm) of torque. Its performance would be a top speed of 340 kph (211 mph) and a sprint of 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 2.9 seconds. The Ferrari 812 Superfast is fitted with Ferrari's F1-like dual-clutch transmission.
