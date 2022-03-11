This Ferrari 812 Used to Be Superfast, Now It's Not Going Anywhere

If wrecked exotics are your thing, then you can find a whole bunch of them for grabs at any given moment, with a red Ferrari 812 Superfast joining the list not long ago in the United States.
A 2018 model, it has had a close encounter of the third kind with a solid object, hence the instant facelift. The iaai ad doesn’t explain how it ended up looking like this, but it is accompanied by quite a few images, and they do say that a picture is worth a thousand words, don’t they?
Naturally, we don’t need that many to tell you that the whole face is going to need a lot of TLC in order to be brought back to its initial shine. The bumper, grille, hood, and headlights cannot be saved and reused, but the rest of the body doesn’t look that bad, save for the occasional dent.
It appears that the suspension on the right front side has collapsed, and we haven’t even talked about the engine yet, because it has been bruised during the accident. In case you forgot, you’re looking at a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 that kicks out 789 hp (800 ps / 588 kW) at 8,500 rpm, and 530 lb-ft (718 Nm) of torque at 7,000 rpm. It can be revved up to 8,900 rpm, and rockets the supercar to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds. Flat-out, it will do 211 mph (340 kph).
Now, if you really must have this wreckage, then we’d suggest checking it out in person before placing a bid. It can be seen in Fremont, California, and will go under the gavel soon. Meanwhile, Ferrari is about to end the assembly of the 812, a recent report has revealed, but not before fulfilling all existing orders, which might take a few more months.
