A Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta or TWO Bugatti Chirons? That Is the Question!

Alongside the 288 GTO, F40, F50, and Enzo, the LaFerrari is pure Ferrari [email protected] These are the greatest exotics to have ever come out of the Maranello facility, and you can consider yourself lucky if you had the chance to put at least one of them through its paces.
No Ferrari collection would be complete without either of them, and if a LaFerrari Aperta is missing from yours, then you should check those finances, as we found one for grabs that breaks the bank. In the possession of the Swiss used car dealer based in Zurich, it costs an eye-watering €7,497,000 ($8,108,155). If you're wondering what else you could buy for that kind of money, that would be TWO Bugatti Chirons, as many Koenigsegg Regeras, or a pair of Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 supercars.
Want to talk about something fresh off the lot? How does a Ferrari F8 for roughly $300,000 sound? That's the MSRP of the Italian mid-engine machine, so you could land no less than 27 of them for the price of this LaFerrari Aperta or about as many Lamborghini Huracans. This open-top electrified exotic is the most expensive vehicle in the Swiss dealer's current portfolio, and it's not alone, as it sits next to another LaFerrari Aperta listed for €6,354,300 ($6,872,300). This one has 680 km (423 miles) on the clock, and the more expensive example's odometer reads 500 km (311 miles). Therefore, neither has seen much action, and they probably retain that new car smell.
But what makes the LaFerrari that special? The timeless looks, for one, the electrified powertrain and the limited production. Only 500 units of the LaFerrari have seen the light of day, joined by 210 Apertas (aka the Roadster). Production ended in 2016 for the former, three years after it commenced at the Maranello facility, and in 2018 for the latter. This model faced serious competition from the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918, and the trio was often referred to as the holy trinity of hypercars. Multiple publications and a few lucky enthusiasts put them against each other in all kinds of tests over the years to find out which one's faster. But that doesn't interest anyone anymore, as all three are mostly garage queens.
The hybrid hypercar came with 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, wrapped in 265/30 and 345/30 tires, respectively. The alloys were backed up by carbon ceramic discs made by Brembo, which supplied it with the stopping power. As for the suspension, it features multi-link at the rear and double wishbones at the front. At 4,702 mm (185.1 in) long, it is slightly shorter than the BMW 3 Series premium compact sedan. It is almost two meters (1,992 mm/78.4 in) wide and 1,160 mm (45.7 in) tall and has a 2,650 mm (104.3 in) long wheelbase. Ferrari mentions a weight distribution of 41% and 59% front-to-rear and doesn't disclose the weight. Nonetheless, it tips the scales at almost 1.6 tons (~3,525 lbs), so it is almost as heavy as a Nissan Roque. The extremely clever aerodynamics play a big role in its performance.
Compared to some of today's machines that have blue blood running through their veins, the LaFerrari's cockpit is rather basic. However, it does supply the driver with everything they need. It has digital instruments, and one of the best things about the cockpit is that it doesn't feature a ginormous infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard. Therefore, it will age like a fine wine in this aspect. It can already be considered a modern classic, and with its value reaching new heights, it is an even more desirable collector's item. I'd buy one in a heartbeat if I could afford it, and I'd complete my collection with its two big rivals from Porsche and McLaren. I'd also throw the LaFerrari's iconic indirect predecessors, which alone would be enough to add a bed in the garage next to my big mansion. One can only dream, right? And speaking of dreaming, would you get a LaFerrari Aperta for the cost of two Bugatti Chirons?
Boasting slightly more attitude than the fixed-roof model, the open-top LaFerrari uses the same 6.3-liter naturally aspirated V12 that works with an electric motor for a combined 950 hp (963 ps/709 kW) and over 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque. The gasoline-sipping unit is rated at 789 hp (800 ps/588 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) and can be revved up to 9,250 rpm. Scrolling through the Prancing Horse's website, we cannot see the magic straight-line numbers. The company only states that it takes sub-three seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph), but it was clocked at roughly 2.5 seconds back in the day. The top speed exceeds 217 mph (350 kph) in both body styles, which makes the Aperta a really expensive hair blower on wheels. There is no all-wheel drive trickery here, as the seven-speed DCT channels everything to the rear axle.
