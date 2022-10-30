A Dream Adventure: 22 Hypercars Exploring Sardinia During the 2022 Bugatti Grand Tour

Every year, the company proudly supports its devoted customers in achieving such ambitious goals by organizing an event called Bugatti Grand Tour, which takes the latest super sports cars and their owners to splendid destinations around the world. This year, the place of choice was "the jewel of the Mediterranean," the beautiful Italian island of Sardinia, while the event organizers, 2FAST4YOU, made sure that every minute detail was as close to perfection as possible.
The lineup consisted of 22 Chiron, Centodieci, and Veyron models, which awaited the beginning of a three-day adventure that would take them through breathtaking mountain passes, admiring the turquoise seas and tracing rivers well into the deep Italian core of spectacular Sardinia.
From the one that single-handedly propelled the modern performance vehicle manufacturer Bugatti into mainstream knowledge, the almighty Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport with its 987 hp (1,001 PS) all the way up to the most recent Chiron Super Sport, which produces 1,578 hp (1,600 PS), the automobiles present at this event help portraying the brand's evolution through the last two decades, the progression of their hyper sports car engineering and a tribute to the now-legendary 16-cylinder beating hearts.
The three-day tour commenced at the luxurious Baglioni Resort Sardinia, surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. First, the hypercar group departed inland in search of ancient megalith structures scattered all over the island, known as "nuraghe." The smooth and twisting tarmac carried them all the way to the Nuragic Complex Romanzesu, where the owners had the opportunity to admire the sacred stone structures that were built more than 3,000 years ago. Even more, a special group of singers, also known as Tenores, uplifted the experience with traditional music honoring the island's rich cultural heritage.
Next on the Bugatti Grand Tour itinerary followed the Genna Silana Pass, a roadway back towards the shore which yielded some breathtaking views from more than one kilometer above sea level. The first day ended after 290 kilometers of spectacular driving with the arrival at the Su Gologone Experience Hotel, which served as a wonderful setting for a traditional Sardinian meal in contemplation of the spectacular day of driving that no one wanted to come to an end.
The second day ended on the coastline in the town of Bosa, a sea-front destination widely known for its brightly-hued buildings. Hotel Carlos V was the resting place of the day, delighting the crowd with one of the most spectacular sunsets that can be experienced on its premises.
The third and final day started off by circling the northern part of the island in the direction of the initial journey starting point. The adventure steered the group towards the gorgeous region of Gallura, passing via the coastline through Valle della Luna and the Costa Smeralda, the latter renowned for the water's glowing blue-green emerald hue. The total distance driven counted around 447 miles (720 km) total, with the group of blessed hypercar owners tackling about 5,000 curves during their memorable trip inside the beautiful Sardinia island.
Christophe Piochon, the president of Bugatti Automobiles, expressed his thoughts on this matter as this year's event came to an end: “It’s been a real honor to accompany our customers and a line-up of some of our most spectacular models on this extraordinary Grand Tour. [...] We call it ‘La Vie en Bleu’; this sense that you don’t just own a Bugatti, but you live Bugatti.”
The company's efforts to give its customers unforgettable experiences well after the initial purchase of their dream machines deserve to be applauded. Bugatti's approach can be regarded as a prime example of customer care at its finest for any car band, albeit performance-orientated or not, which strives to create a loyal and enthusiastic following. We cannot wait to witness what parts of the world will be explored next in Bugatti's future journeys alongside their precious customers.
The lineup consisted of 22 Chiron, Centodieci, and Veyron models, which awaited the beginning of a three-day adventure that would take them through breathtaking mountain passes, admiring the turquoise seas and tracing rivers well into the deep Italian core of spectacular Sardinia.
From the one that single-handedly propelled the modern performance vehicle manufacturer Bugatti into mainstream knowledge, the almighty Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport with its 987 hp (1,001 PS) all the way up to the most recent Chiron Super Sport, which produces 1,578 hp (1,600 PS), the automobiles present at this event help portraying the brand's evolution through the last two decades, the progression of their hyper sports car engineering and a tribute to the now-legendary 16-cylinder beating hearts.
The three-day tour commenced at the luxurious Baglioni Resort Sardinia, surrounded by a gorgeous landscape. First, the hypercar group departed inland in search of ancient megalith structures scattered all over the island, known as "nuraghe." The smooth and twisting tarmac carried them all the way to the Nuragic Complex Romanzesu, where the owners had the opportunity to admire the sacred stone structures that were built more than 3,000 years ago. Even more, a special group of singers, also known as Tenores, uplifted the experience with traditional music honoring the island's rich cultural heritage.
Next on the Bugatti Grand Tour itinerary followed the Genna Silana Pass, a roadway back towards the shore which yielded some breathtaking views from more than one kilometer above sea level. The first day ended after 290 kilometers of spectacular driving with the arrival at the Su Gologone Experience Hotel, which served as a wonderful setting for a traditional Sardinian meal in contemplation of the spectacular day of driving that no one wanted to come to an end.
The second day ended on the coastline in the town of Bosa, a sea-front destination widely known for its brightly-hued buildings. Hotel Carlos V was the resting place of the day, delighting the crowd with one of the most spectacular sunsets that can be experienced on its premises.
The third and final day started off by circling the northern part of the island in the direction of the initial journey starting point. The adventure steered the group towards the gorgeous region of Gallura, passing via the coastline through Valle della Luna and the Costa Smeralda, the latter renowned for the water's glowing blue-green emerald hue. The total distance driven counted around 447 miles (720 km) total, with the group of blessed hypercar owners tackling about 5,000 curves during their memorable trip inside the beautiful Sardinia island.
Christophe Piochon, the president of Bugatti Automobiles, expressed his thoughts on this matter as this year's event came to an end: “It’s been a real honor to accompany our customers and a line-up of some of our most spectacular models on this extraordinary Grand Tour. [...] We call it ‘La Vie en Bleu’; this sense that you don’t just own a Bugatti, but you live Bugatti.”
The company's efforts to give its customers unforgettable experiences well after the initial purchase of their dream machines deserve to be applauded. Bugatti's approach can be regarded as a prime example of customer care at its finest for any car band, albeit performance-orientated or not, which strives to create a loyal and enthusiastic following. We cannot wait to witness what parts of the world will be explored next in Bugatti's future journeys alongside their precious customers.