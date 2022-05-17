autoevolution
Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update IX: Italy and Malta Now Available for Free

17 May 2022, 18:03 UTC ·
As expected, the folks at Asobo have just released the next content update for Microsoft Flight Simulator. The ninth major update for the flight simulator focuses on two amazingly beautiful countries: Italy and Malta.
World Update IX will allow Microsoft Flight Simulator players to fly over the historic cities of Rome and Venice, as well as above the Mediterranean coastlines. Just like in the previous content updates, the developers have refined this region with the latest geospatial data available, including digital elevation modeling, aerial and satellite imagery, and triangulated irregular network modeling of 20 cities, including Rome, Naples, Venice, and Milan.

The partnership with Gaya Simulations enabled devs to implement four handcrafted airports: Palermo Airport (LICJ) in Sicily, Sondrio Airport (LILO) in the southern Tyrol, Marina de Campo Airport (LIRJ) on Elba Island, and Bolanzo Airport (LIPG) in the southern Tyrol. Also, Orbx Simulation Systems has enhanced the detail of 100 other airports, so there’s plenty of new content to revisit in case you’ve already flown throughout Italy before the update dropped earlier today.

Last but not least, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team announced that Gaya Simulations created 94 points of interest in Italy and 11 in Malta for this particular update. In addition, Perfect Flight built nine activities to offer users a wide range of immersive experiences: three bush trips, three discovery flights, and three landing challenges.

Bush Trips
  • The Apennines
  • Sardinia Tour
  • Sicily Journey

Landing Challenges
  • Reggio Calabria – Epic
  • Palermo Falcone Borsellino – Strong Wind
  • Genova Setri – Epic

Discovery Flights
  • Venice
  • Rome
  • Florence

But what’s really great about World Update IX: Italy and Malta is that it’s available free to all owners of Microsoft Flight Simulator. Also, according to the development roadmap, Microsoft Flight Simulator should get another Local Legend IV sometime this week, although the team has yet to announce what aircraft they’ll add to the game.
