Running Out of Power Is the Least of Your Worries With the Versatile Palomino Revolve RV

Palomino RV was founded in 1968 by a tent trailer distributor who wanted to create a better product for his clients. The company kept growing until it became one of the top 5 RV manufacturers in North America, with over 300 dealers representing, selling, and servicing its vehicles. Innovation and design are the primary keys to its success – not only does the company offer practical RVs, but it also adds a touch of elegance to them.
Palomino RV has many products, such as travel trailers, truck campers, and others. Revolve is one of the six trailers on offer. According to the company, this camper allows for more travel flexibility than any other product on the market. Why? It prides itself on being 100% powered by solar energy. So, wherever you need to go, you won't have to worry about running out of power. It has three ways to charge – solar, shore power, or from the tow vehicle. Read on, and I'll analyze how it manages to reach this feat.
Revolve comes in three configurations – EV1, which sleeps two and has a larger bathroom; EV3, which comes with bunk beds, and the newly-announced EV5, which has double bunks. I'll discuss the EV1 because I'm all about having more space.
RV Trader, a 2022 Revolve EV1 ranges from $40,000 (€40,142 at current exchange rates) to $44,000 (€44,156). Let's see what you'll get for it.
The trailer has a length of 21'9" (6.6 meters) and a height of 10'3" (3.1 meters). Even though its body is built out of fiberglass, Revolve has a UVW (Unloaded Vehicle Weight) of 4,250 lbs. (1,928 kg.). It's equipped with a single torsion axle, so each wheel acts independently by moving and absorbing shocks.
The body has an Azdel construction – Azden Onboard composite panels are produced by blending polypropylene and fiberglass - the strong and lightweight material has good weather and temperature isolation properties.
Some of you might want to take the RV on off-road adventures. Although it's not specifically built for off-roading, it'll probably be able to tackle some light terrains. You can prepare it even more by opting for the extra Off-Road Package – it provides 15" aluminum wheels with 28" mud tires, flared fenders, and an assist rail.
Moving on to the interior – walk up the foldable entry step, and a pleasant and spacious interior will greet you. The large windows help create this open space feeling and let a bunch of light inside. You'll discover a couch on your right which can be converted into a bedroom. There are plenty of storage spaces above and beside the bed in the form of wardrobes and cabinets.
The kitchen boasts an electric stove, a large sink, and a microwave. You can store your utilities and food in the numerous storage spaces or the dedicated pantry. I couldn't find any information on the exact size of the fridge/freezer, but it looks massive from the pictures, so you'll probably be able to store at least a few days' worth of food there.
Lastly, the en-suite bathroom provides all the necessary elements to care for your daily hygienic needs. The shower offers plenty of room, and there's a large skylight above it. You'll also notice a toilet and a small sink with a mirror.
I mentioned the trailer's off-grid capabilities earlier. Here's what it uses to keep you comfortable wherever you're going – the camper comes with four 100 W solar panels, four lithium batteries, an onboard battery charger and monitor panel, and a tow vehicle power adapter. You can also choose an additional 300 W portable solar. If your destination is the middle of nowhere, you're covered. Check out Palomino's RV website for more information about its products.
