Bugatti to Kill the Centodieci This Year, Latest Customer Car Is a Work of Art

Bugatti just completed the assembly of the latest Centodieci, a customer car that recently saw the light of day for the first time at the company’s facility in Molsheim.
To celebrate the occasion, as only ten copies of the Chiron-based model will be built in total, Bugatti set up a photoshoot, bringing in an EB110 too, because in case you forgot, the Centodieci is an ode to the classic model.
“Some have argued that without the EB110, the Bugatti brand would not be in the position it is today. The car helped to shape the new vision of the company, following its acquisition by the Volkswagen Group in the late 1990s,” said the company’s Design Director, Achim Anscheidt. “The timeless shape provided us with endless inspiration to create a fitting homage to this very significant piece of Bugatti history.”
As all good things must come to an end, Bugatti is getting ready to pull the plug on the Centodieci for good. The remaining units, whose number has not been disclosed, will be delivered to their rightful owners until the end of the year, with each one paying €8 million (equal to $8.1 million) for the privilege of parking this high-end hypercar in their garage.
The limited-edition Bugatti was officially shown to the world back in 2019, on Ettore Bugatti’s 110th anniversary, at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, and was sold out almost immediately. It uses the same quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine as the automaker’s entire range of modern machines, and in this configuration, it pushes out 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW).
According to the official spec sheet, the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint is dealt with in just 2.4 seconds, and the Centodieci can max out at 380 kph (236 mph), though there aren’t many places on our planet where one can safely and legally hit such speeds.
