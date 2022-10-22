700-Plus Horsepower Hemi Prowler Hits the Market as a Howler in Time for Halloween

When the Prowler first hit the streets in 1997, my first thought was that it would be a great car for a single Herman if he lost everything upon divorcing Lily Munster. Just maybe marketing around the Munster family would have boosted sales.
Chrysler/Plymouth sold just 11,702 Prowlers over a five-year production run and popular opinion has it that much of the lack of consumer interest came from the lowly power plant under its distinctive v-shaped hood. The first factory Prowlers sported a 24-valve 3,5l V6 engine producing 214 hp (160 kW; 217 PS) at 5850 rpm. In 1999, a more powerful aluminum block V6 was bolted in creating 253 hp (189 kW; 257 PS) at 6400; not bad for a car weighing just 2838 lbs. (1287 kg), but not enough for its menacing look.
For this reason, it has become a real gem for those wanting more vavoom to fit the look. This 1999 has experienced just a bit of a horsepower upgrade in the form of a 707 horsepower 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat crate motor coupled with a TH400 transmission. Going from a Chrysler transmission to a GM product required a custom bell housing and other drivetrain customizations.
To stop the roll this 'Howler' was fitted with 6-piston Wildwood calipers and 13-inch (48.26 cm) Wildwood rotors, a manual brake cylinder, and custom 9-inch IRS differential with 930 CV stub axles. Nitto NT555 G2 tires are fitted on all four corners.
Interior add-ons include a GPS speedometer with one-off Dakota Digital gauges and power-assisted steering. The 'Howler' Prowler also has a front bumper delete with aftermarket Viper Prowler Purple side panels and marker lights.
This gem is hitting the auction block (Lot#672.1) on October 22 at Barrett-Jackson Houston at No Reserve. The caveat to this sale is the altered performance characteristics of the car may not be emissions/safety compliant in all 50 states. It is suggested any potential buyer should exercise due diligence and check their state's regulations before bidding.
