1970 Plymouth Satellite Is Not Your Grandpa's Wagon, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

One cool thing about the golden muscle car era is that Detroit automakers dropped high-performance engines in just about every midsize vehicle. Chrysler, for instance, offered the 426-cubic-inch in everything from the premium Plymouth GTX and Dodge Charger to the more mundane Super Bee and Belvedere.
However, the high-revving, race-bred engine only found its way in two-door models, leaving the sedans and station wagons with the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB as the top-of-the-line V8. Except for the 1966 Dodge Coronet sedan, of which five were built on special order.
The grocery getters were ignored entirely, which is disappointing, to say the least, if you're into wagons like me. Just think about being able to haul a trunkful of groceries while burning the rubber off the rear wheels of your Mopar. Reckless but kinda awesome, right?
Needless to say, you can do that with a 440 under the hood too, but we all know nothing beats a 426 HEMI. But will a 408-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) stroker V8 with more than 400 horsepower come close? I'm asking because someone dropped one in a 1970 Plymouth Satellite wagon and the unassuming sleeper is for sale as we speak.
And I'm not talking about a restored classic or a restomod project. Nope, this Satellite is a full-blown survivor beyond the stroked 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8. It still rocks its red factory paint, while the interior appears to be in excellent condition save for a few minor scratches and a small crack on the dashboard. It's also a rust-free classic with very few dings in the bodywork.
The wagon hasn't been dynoed, but the seller claims the V8 cranks out more than 400 horsepower. Whether that's 410 or 470 remains a mystery, but it's definitely more than the most potent 440 V8 that Plymouth offered back in the day. And it's backed by a "great sounding exhaust," a 727 transmission, and a 3.91 rear end.
The seller also claims is "very dependable," having been driven for "50-100 miles (80-161 km) a day with no issues." The engine was reportedly built about six years ago with more than $12,000 in parts.
If sleeper wagons are what you're after, this Satellite is located in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "hauk67." Bidding has reached $9,600 with five days to go, but the reserve is still in place. How much do you think this Mopar is worth?
The grocery getters were ignored entirely, which is disappointing, to say the least, if you're into wagons like me. Just think about being able to haul a trunkful of groceries while burning the rubber off the rear wheels of your Mopar. Reckless but kinda awesome, right?
Needless to say, you can do that with a 440 under the hood too, but we all know nothing beats a 426 HEMI. But will a 408-cubic-inch (6.7-liter) stroker V8 with more than 400 horsepower come close? I'm asking because someone dropped one in a 1970 Plymouth Satellite wagon and the unassuming sleeper is for sale as we speak.
And I'm not talking about a restored classic or a restomod project. Nope, this Satellite is a full-blown survivor beyond the stroked 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8. It still rocks its red factory paint, while the interior appears to be in excellent condition save for a few minor scratches and a small crack on the dashboard. It's also a rust-free classic with very few dings in the bodywork.
The wagon hasn't been dynoed, but the seller claims the V8 cranks out more than 400 horsepower. Whether that's 410 or 470 remains a mystery, but it's definitely more than the most potent 440 V8 that Plymouth offered back in the day. And it's backed by a "great sounding exhaust," a 727 transmission, and a 3.91 rear end.
The seller also claims is "very dependable," having been driven for "50-100 miles (80-161 km) a day with no issues." The engine was reportedly built about six years ago with more than $12,000 in parts.
If sleeper wagons are what you're after, this Satellite is located in Pottstown, Pennsylvania and it's being auctioned off by eBay seller "hauk67." Bidding has reached $9,600 with five days to go, but the reserve is still in place. How much do you think this Mopar is worth?