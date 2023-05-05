5 Ridiculously Quick High-Performance Sedans From the 1980s

Before SUVs and crossovers took the automotive world by storm, traditional sedans were the most popular vehicles in the world, and during the 1980s, some of them became incredibly quick.
The 1980s was one of the most exciting decades for speed-addicted car nuts. In motorsport, turbocharging became the norm, leading to some spectacular racing machines.
The successful use of this forced induction system carried over to road cars, giving birth to incredibly fast supercars like the Ferrari F40, Porsche 959, or the mythical RUF CTR "Yellowbird."
Apart from sports cars and supercars, the 1980s also saw the rise of high-performance sedans. Although some had electronically-limited top speeds, they were blistering quick from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph), and those that used turbos could embarrass many of the decade's most exciting sports cars. So without further ado, let's take a trip down memory lane and remember the quickest five sedans of the 1980s.
First-gen Ford Taurus SHO
Introduced in 1985, the Ford Taurus and its upscale sibling, the Mercury Sable, were two mid-size FWD sedans that helped the Blue Oval navigate through murky financial waters. In standard form, there was nothing special about either model, but the SHO (Super High Output) version of the Taurus was a different story.
The origins of this crazy high-performance sedan can be traced back to 1984 when Ford commissioned Yamaha to produce a powerful yet compact V6 for their ultra-secret GN34 supercar. While that project was canceled in 1986s, the aluminum DOHC 3.0-liter V6 was too good to be shelved, so it found its way under the hood of the high-performance Taurus.
Released in 1989, the SHO had a Mercury Sable hood, unique bumpers, side skirts, and bucket seats, but overall, it looked much like the standard Taurus. However, in terms of performance, it behaved nothing like its boring sibling.
Thanks to the Yamaha-built engine that redlined at 7,000 rpm and made 220 hp, the SHO could accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6.5 seconds. This figure made it a shade quicker than the L98 C3 Corvette and one of the quickest factory-built sedans that money could buy back then.
BMW M5 (E34)
During the 1980s, BMW's Motorsport division, headed by the legendary Paul Rosche, was busy creating epic powerplants and road-legal monsters. From the 1,350-hp Formula 1 four-cylinder to the E30 M3 homologation special, the Bavarians were among the manufacturers leading the high-performance charge.
They were also among the first carmakers to deliver a high-performance sedan in the shape of the E28 M5. But, by 1988, it was time for a new M5 based on the E34 generation.
Powered by the brand-new S38 straight-six, which initially displaced 3.5 liters and made 311 hp, the new M5 could sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 6.3 seconds. That made it the quickest factory-built sedan powered by a naturally-aspirated unit and one of the most sought-after high-performance sedans on the market. Acceleration improved to 5.9 seconds in 1991 when the S38 grew to 3.8 liters and provided 24 extra ponies.
With bumpers, side skirts, wheels, and interior trims that distinguished it from the standard 5 Series, the E34 M5 was a global sales success for BMW, and today, it remains one of its most revered classic M models.
Maserati Biturbo 422
During that exciting decade, Maserati was trying to reestablish itself as one of Europe's premier luxury carmakers, and the ace up the company's sleeve was called Biturbo.
Initially introduced in 1981 as a two-door grand tourer, the model line would spawn a four-door sedan version two years later. Both versions were continually improved throughout the years, and in 1988, the Biturbo 422 became the company's flagship four-door model and one of the quickest sedans of the decade.
As the name implies, it was powered by a twin-turbocharged engine of the V6 variety. The engine only displaced 2.0 liters and was chocked by a catalytic converter to keep taxes and insurance premiums at bay, particularly back home in Italy. Despite this, it could make a healthy 217 hp, which enabled the four-door Biturbo to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in 6 seconds.
While it was briefly the quickest factory-built sedan in the world, the Maserati Biturbo 422 couldn't shake off the negative publicity brought forth by reliability issues and the boring exterior design that made it look cheap.
Alpina B10 Bi-Turbo
Alpina started by producing typewriters, but in 1965, owner Burkard Bovensiepen and his eight employees switched to tuning BMWs. By the 1970s, the company became the premier BMW tuner, as well as one of the Bavarian manufacturer's most successful factory-backed racing teams.
By the early 1980s, Alpina was officially recognized as an automobile manufacturer by the German Ministry of Transport, and its tuned BMWs became standalone models.
One of the company's most epic creations came in 1988 and was called B10 Bi-Turbo. With a development budget of $3.2 million (over $7,7 today), the Alpina engineers set out to create a high-performance sedan that would mop the floor with the E34 M5 and embarrass some of the world's most potent sports cars.
Based on the 535i E34, the B10 Bi-Turbo received bespoke bumpers, side skirts, a rear spoiler, and, last but not least, a set of Alpina's legendary spoked wheels. But the most exciting upgrade was the twin-turbocharged version of BMW's M30 inline-six. Beefed up with forged pistons, more robust conrods, a hotter camshaft, and re-machined combustion chambers, the powerplant could produce 355 hp, making the Bi-Turbo not just the most powerful street-legal BMW but also the quickest factory-built sedan in the world.
It's famous for an independent test conducted by the German magazine Sport Auto during which it went head-to-head with a Ferrari Testarossa. The B10 sprinted to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.2 seconds - half a second quicker than the Ferrari - and beat the Prancing Horse to 100 mph (160 kph) by almost a full second.
Mercedes 300 E 6.0 AMG "Hammer"
While Alpina was working on the B10 Bi-Turbo, fellow German engineering wizards AMG dropped the Hammer. Introduced in 1987, this four-door, supercar-slaying legend was based on the mid-sized W124, which would become known as the E-Class starting with the 1993 model year.
Like all other entries on our list (except the Biturbo 422), the Hammer distinguished itself from the regular production model thanks to subtle body upgrades and a set of bespoke alloy wheels.
But, the exterior improvements were just the tip of the iceberg. The luxury sedan boasted a series of chassis upgrades - including a revamped suspension system and bigger brakes - meant to tame the behemoth found under the hood.
The heart of this beast started as a stock 5,547 cc M117 V8 (referred to as either a 5.5- or 5.6-liter, depending on the source) borrowed from the 560 SEC. But, the AMG engineers enlarged it to 6.0 liters by adding their proprietary DOHC cylinder heads in addition to other high-performance hardware. The result was 375 hp which enabled the super sedan to jet to 60 mph (97 kph) in 5 seconds flat and reach a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
Although it was a tuner car and not a factory-built high-performance weapon, the Hammer was the quickest 1980s sedan from 0 to 60 and also the fastest when it came to top speed.