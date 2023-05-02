The American Vector W8 Is the Best Supercar You've Never Heard Of

America has a rich history of performance cars. But in the supercar world, it's not as populus as you might think. While we know America for cars like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, and Dodge Viper, supercars are more common in Europe. One super rare American supercar, though, that deserves attention is the Vector W8. This striking model was the brainchild of Gerald Wiegert and is one of the most remarkable-looking supercars of all time.
The W8 was only in production from 1989 to 1993, and the production run didn't even break the 20-unit barrier. The W8 showcased itself with a head-turning styling and a mighty Rodeck V8 engine under the hood. It is a fantastic supercar, but most likely, not one you've ever heard of.
Why the Vector W8 was so spectacular
Wiegert knew that he couldn’t just create an iconic supercar brand overnight. He needed time. But what he decided to do instead was strike hard and fast with an incredible supercar. The W8 was an improved version of the Vector W2, a fully functional concept car that Vector had produced. The W2 never entered production as Wiegert didn't have the funding, but it was in place by the late 1980s. Which was when the W8 was brought to life with a design heavily inspired by the Alfa Romeo Carabo.
The wedge-shaped supercar was certainly spectacular from every single angle. Much like other similarly shaped cars like the Lamborghini Countach and later versions of the Lotus Esprit. Vector said that the design was inspired heavily by both the Carabo and fighter jets of the era. The supercar had no problem passing its crash tests before production, and it also passed emissions tests of the era. As extravagant as the design of the car was, the W8 was more than just an eye-catching design. Wiegert and Vector had come up with quite an exciting powertrain option.
Big V8 power was under the hood of the W8
When it came to choosing a powertrain for the W8, well, that was an easy decision. Under the hood of the supercar was a race-proven Rodeck twin-turbo V8 engine. Specifically, this was a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. Two inter-cooled Garrett turbochargers assisted in providing plenty of power to the W8. The decision to use the Rodeck engine and the turbochargers paid off. The W8 produced a remarkable 625 hp, creating one of the mightiest supercars of the era. However, boost pressure ensured that the W8 could produce yet more power.
On a dyno run at the factory, the V8 produced a staggering 1,200 hp on 14 psi of boost. That is a power figure that would make even the Bugatti Veyron somewhat nervous. Yet here was a supercar of the late 1980s and early 1990s producing that figure. The transmission for the W8 was a three-speed General Motors turbo-hydramatic 425 automatic. Quite the mouthful, but Vector had modified the gearbox to create a three-speed with an old-fashioned feel, something that was used decades earlier on the front-driven Oldsmobile Toronado. So what Vector had produced was certainly a spectacular car.
The W8 is a very rare supercar in 2023
If you think you can go and pick up a W8 on the used car market, well, guess again! You are out of luck. Only 19 cars ever saw the light of day from 1989 to 1993. This means that the W8 is one of the world’s rarest supercars. Performance-wise, that big V8 engine did not go to waste. The W8 was estimated to reach a top speed of 218 mph (351 kph), while the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) time was just 4.2 seconds. Fast numbers for a car from the 1980s. When it came to the cars sold, only 17 of them were customer cars.
Two of the 19 produced were pre-productions versions. Production came to an end as Vector went into receivership in 1993, meaning this rather unknown supercar has become something of an enigma. With so few having rolled off the assembly line, it is unlikely many of us will ever see one on the road.
The W8 very nearly had a successor
Amazingly, there were plans for a successor for the W8. Vector had planned to create the AWX-3 and the AWX-3R, but those plans were canceled. Primary Vector stakeholder Megatech did produce the W12, however, after a rather hostile takeover from Wiegert that saw the American sue Megatech. The W8, though, will likely always remain something of a ‘forgotten supercar’.
So few were produced, and its reception was somewhat mixed, even if the performance was clearly there. Supercars like the W8 are incredibly rare in 2023, with the giants like Lamborghini and Ferrari easily crushing any new or old rivals. The W8, though, deserves some credit, showing just what can be achieved if people really put their minds to something.