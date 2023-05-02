The American Vector W8 Is the Best Supercar You've Never Heard Of

America has a rich history of performance cars. But in the supercar world, it's not as populus as you might think. While we know America for cars like the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette, and Dodge Viper, supercars are more common in Europe. One super rare American supercar, though, that deserves attention is the Vector W8. This striking model was the brainchild of Gerald Wiegert and is one of the most remarkable-looking supercars of all time.

16 photos Photo: Supercars