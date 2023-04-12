Chrysler 300: America’s Zombie Sedan Takes in a Rangers Game in New York

I’ve been accused of hating on the Chrysler 300, and for good reason. A while back, I wrote about how Chrysler might finally start developing some new cars if only people stopped buying their old, outdated models. I was not kind to the 300 on that day. Well, allow me to set the record straight.
The Chrysler 300 is currently on display at the 2023 New York Auto Show. In fact, it arrived at the Javits Center just days before the Rangers dismantled the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was a great game to watch. Not seeing the connection? The Javits Center and Madison Square Garden are super close, and I hope that media members who attended NYIAS last Wednesday also got to experience some high-caliber Hockey that very same day.
Anyway, back to the 300 and its intentions. Being on display at NYIAS might give Chrysler’s lone sedan a bit of an image boost in what is to be the final year of its production. The carmaker announced that it would continue to build this model until December 2023, before pulling the plug completely – that facility will be retooled and modernized come next year.
The car on display in New York is a limited-production 2023 300C model in Bright White, powered by a beefy 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, producing 485 horsepower and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque. This will get you from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 4.3 seconds, before maxing you out at 160 mph (257 kph).
It’s the same power unit one might find in various 392-badged Dodge Charger and Challenger models, among other Stellantis-owned products.
Other highlights pertaining to the 300C include its standard limited-slip differential and adaptive dampers, black chrome exterior accents, 20-inch wheels, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
There are plenty of alternatives to the Chrysler 300, but if you want one specifically for this 2023 300C variant, I recommend looking at the 2023 Dodge Charger Scat Pack Widebody. It’s got the same engine, plus muscular wheel arches and a nearly identical price tag.
If you want something a little more premium, you could go for a 2023 BMW 540i, which is nearly as quick and only costs an extra $7,000 – or just get a certified pre-owned model and you might even save a buck.
By the way, the reason why I used past tense when referring to the 300C’s MSRP was because all 2,000 US-market limited production units sold out in less than half a day from when the order books first came online. Worry not, though. You should be more than happy with that widebody Charger Scat Pack.
A “normal” 2023 Chrysler 300 will set you back upwards of $34,295, which is a decent amount of money. I’m not sure it makes for such a clever purchase, though, especially since it trails its competitors in terms of safety and onboard tech. Meanwhile, this 2023 Chrysler 300C model was a $56,595 affair, with shipping and handling included.
Alternatives?
