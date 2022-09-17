Gone in Less Than Half a Day: The 2023 Chrysler 300C Has Sold Out

It is now confirmed – the V8-powered 2023 Chrysler 300C has sold out. The automaker decided to revive the nameplate for a final run of 2,000 units which have already found an owner. It looks like Americans want to make sure they’ll still have a big-block eight-cylinder after most automakers will ditch the thirsty power units. Here’s what you need to know.
The Chrysler 300C was made available to interested parties in only three colors – white, red, or black. That didn’t matter much to customers. Many might be betting on this vehicle becoming an instant collectible after V8s will be a thing of the past and the automaker will move toward electrified solutions or pure EVs. And they could be right!
According to an unnamed Dodge spokesperson that talked with Fox News Digital, the mighty 300C scheduled to enter into production next year has sold out in around 12 hours. All the 2,000 U.S. customers already picked out a dealership, put down a deposit, and chose their preferred color.
The same thing happened in Canada as well. The northern country had only 200 units reserved for interested parties and all of them found a prospective owner that went through the first necessary steps. It looks like gearheads listened and are buying all the enthusiast cars before they’re not going to be manufactured anymore.
In total, Chrysler will make 2,200 sedans with the mighty V8 under the hood.
Usually, when cars like this are announced, there’s going to be a very hectic buyer’s market that’s going to wait for a single, very interesting statistic – which color is the rarest. Owners that made the right choice could end up with a lot of profit if they’ll choose to depart with their limited-edition Chrysler.
According to Chrysler, the 300C has a manufacturer’s retail suggested price (MSRP) of $56,595 with shipping and handling included. This encompasses upgrades such as Brembo brakes, a limited-slip differential, a suspension system with active damping, and an exhaust that can open or close at the push of a button. All vehicles come with 20-inch wheels and all-season high-performance tires.
Interestingly enough, the hype was generated mostly by the specific power unit installed under the hood of this 300. The 6.4-liter Hemi V8 that’s capable of 485 HP (492 PS) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque is mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This means the vehicle can reach 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.3 seconds. It’ll keep accelerating until it hits the limiter at 160 mph (257 kph).
Nobody seems to be taking an interest in the Chrysler 300 that’s also powered by a V8, but it’s “only” the 5.7-liter unit that puts out 393 HP (399 PS). That may be due to a very important reason – the first Chrysler 300 launched in 1955 was powered by a Hemi V8. Now, as the curtain closes, the car’s allowed to complete the circle and says goodbye to the world with a similar but upgraded power unit.
The Chrysler 300 will be discontinued at the end of 2023.
