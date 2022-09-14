2023 Chrysler 300C Marks the End of an Era

In bringing back the legendary 300C nameplate, Chrysler will be closing the books on its V8-powered luxury sedans with a final 2,000-unit run of the 2023 Chrysler 300C. The model boasts a 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 475 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain, which includes an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivers 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds and top speed of 160 mph.

