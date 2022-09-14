2023 Chrysler 300C Marks the End of an Era

In bringing back the legendary 300C nameplate, Chrysler will be closing the books on its V8-powered luxury sedans with a final 2,000-unit run of the 2023 Chrysler 300C. The model boasts a 485-horsepower 6.4-liter Hemi V8 with 475 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain, which includes an 8-speed automatic transmission, delivers 0-60 mph acceleration of 4.3 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds and top speed of 160 mph.
Performance is further enhanced with four-piston Brembo brakes sporting red calipers, a 3.09 limited slip differential, active damping suspension and an active exhaust system fitted with black rounded tail pipes.
The 300C rides on 20-inch forged alloy wheels shod with all-season performance tires.
Distinguishing features include a tricolor 300C badge on the grille and rear decklid, black chrome accents on the grille, lower front fascia and front and rear lighting bezels. Inside, the black leather front seats feature silver stitching and embossed 300C logos. Other interior enhancements include carbon fiber trim, 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, heated steering wheel, along with heated and ventilated front seats. Driver assistsinclude advanced brake assist, lane departure warning plus and full speed collision warning.
“We’re celebrating the Chrysler 300 and it’s iconic legacy in the automotive world,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand chief executive officer. “The Chrysler 300 changed the automotive world in so many ways, and we will carry that spirit of ingenuity forward as we transform Chrysler with a fully electrified future and breakthrough customer experiences.”
The original Chrysler 300 was introduced in 1955 with a 300-horsepower Hemi V8 in 1955 and was the most powerful full-size car in the world. The 300C was introduced in 1957 and its 392-cubic-inch (6.4 liters) cranked out 375 horses. It was followed by the 300D a year later, which set a Bonneville land speed record for a production car at 156.387 mph. The 300E arrived in 1959.
During the 1960s, the letter car series continued with the F through H models from 1960-62, with the K coming in 1964 and L in 1965. Chrysler continued to sell the 300S, which wasn’t a Hemi-powered letter car and a front-drive 300M in 1999.
The 300C was reintroduced as a rear-drive V8-powered full-size sedan in 2005. This final edition will be available in three colors, red, white and black and will sticker at $55,000.
