5 Best Hyper Naked Motorcycles to Get for 2023 (Under $10,000)

Given how the end of 2022 is just around the corner (and people love planning this time of year), and how it’s winter out (theoretically), this is the perfect opportunity to have a look at what the auto/moto markets have to offer for the year ahead.
To get the next riding season ready, we’ll go through a short list of five of the most appreciated hyper naked motorcycles now on the market, as we try to get a sense of what to choose for the warmer days ahead.
We all know what a naked bike is. That would be a sports two-wheeler with no fairing and windscreen, with the engine exposed to the elements and also lighter when compared to their more bodied counterparts.
Over the years, based on a number of other factors (including stuff like engine displacement), the genre split to include super and hyper naked bikes - although to some those are just marketing gimmicks as the differences between a pure naked and a hyper could easily be lost in translation – Yahama, for instance, calls its entire range of such bikes hyper naked, while others simply call them naked.
Regardless, we chose five of the most affordable such bikes currently being offered for under $10,000, and we’ll call this our 5 Best Hyper Naked Motorcycles to Get for 2023 list.
2023 Yamaha MT-09
MT-09 in all markets since 2018.
Alongside the MT-03 and MT-07, the MT-09 is priced under $10k, but only just, at $9,779, not including destination charge and freight surcharge. The thing is powered by an 890cc liquid-cooled inline 3-cylinder engine tied to a six-speed transmission and uses an aluminum frame to keep itself together.
The great thing about it is that if you plan on getting yourself one for next year, January 2023 brings with it three recurrent color schemes for the ride, namely Cyan Storm, Matte Raven Black, and Team Yamaha Blue.
2022 Honda CB650R
Honda CB650R, one of the most recent entries in the long-lived and quite extensive lineup of bikes called the CB Series.
Not yet refreshed for the new model year, the CB650R is going from $9,299 brand new, and of course not including the extra $600 for the destination charge and freight surcharge. Still, it remains an under $10k two-wheeler with enough qualities to be forever remembered.
The bike is powered by a 649cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine running a six-speed transmission and sitting inside a steel chassis. For this motorcycle, Honda keeps things simple, and only offers one trim level.
2022 Suzuki GSX-S750
Suzuki GSX-S750 has been out and about since 2015, drawing in its fair share of fans. Styled quite aggressively, it also packs enough of a punch to make it a suitable choice for anyone in search of thrills.
The Japanese offer this thing in the U.S. equipped with a 749cc four-cylinder engine held in place by a chassis that blends characteristics from street bikes with those of sportbikes.
The base price for the 2022 Suzuki GSX-S750 (it too not yet upgraded for the new model year) is set at $8,549, also without those pesky and unescapable charges. Other than that, there’s not much one can do to bump the price some more, aside for some accessories.
2023 BMW F 900 R
F 900 R, a naked heavily based on the F 800 R but meant to revitalize the bike maker’s F-series.
Now a solid entry in its segment, the bike sells from $8,995, but doesn’t cut back on thrills. Its steel shell chassis holds in its embrace an 895cc engine rated at 99 hp and is capable of pushing the bike to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Unlike the Japanese bike makers, BMW is all for extras, so there are a number of upgrades one can make to easily bring the F 900 R over the $10,000 threshold we’ve set for ourselves.
2023 Kawasaki Z650
The motorcycle draws its power from a 649cc parallel twin engine working through a six-speed transmission. The unit sends its power to the road by means of Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.
Kawasaki has two bikes in this range available, the ABS and non-ABS versions, each priced below the $10k cap we placed for the purposes of this piece, even with extras added on. That would be $8,249 and $7,749, respectively.
