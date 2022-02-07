KTM 890 Duke R Gets a Refreshed Look for 2022, Still Menacing

KTM's 890 Duke R has new clothes for 2022. The naked bike comes with the same Atlantic Blue matt hue that we've seen on its bigger sibling, the 1290 Super Duke R – and it looks angrier than ever.
The 2022 model features the same fast steering geometry that made the 890 Duke R known as the Super Scalpel. The load-bearing design of its tubular chassis and WP APEX suspension make it a racetrack-ready middleweight naked, capable of dominating twisty road and mountain passes.
Brembo Stylema monoblock calipers and lighter 320 mm discs on the front ensure that the bike also has the ability to stop just as fast as it can conquer the tracks. The bike rides on a set of alloy wheels finished in the signature "R" orange that matches the blue matt accents. Around these light wheels are wrapped Michelin Power Cup 2 hyper sport tires that make sure that the machine doesn't slip on the asphalt.
Its heart is still the same 889cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine capable of delivering 121 hp (89 kW) and a maximum torque of 99 Nm (73 ft-lb).
Tech-wise, the Super Scalpel comes with a TFT display that automatically adapts its luminosity. The rider can choose between four ride modes: Rain, Street, Sport, and the optional Track mode. Depending on the mode selected, the motorcycle traction control (which limits wheel slip) allows for several levels of adjustable traction.
Other features include ABS modes and an optional Quickshifter+ system which matches the engine speed to the speed of the lower gear when downshifting.
But the most striking for 2022 is the premium hue of matt paint, which is reminiscent of the accents used on the KTM RC16 GP racer. The color contrasts with the orange frame, adding to the bike's already menacing look.
The 2022 KTM 890 Duke R dressed in Atlantic Blue and signature orange is set to hit KTM dealer floors this month.
