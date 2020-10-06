Tesla Autonomous Transportation Platform and Pods - One Big Party on Wheels

4 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Returns as the Definition of Pure Touring

More on this:

2021 Honda CB650R Receives A Host of Tasty Updates

In the pursuit of making the new CB650R Euro 5 compliant, the Japanese manufacturer managed to retain its power output figures. 5 photos DOHC inline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a displacement of 649cc. Additionally, the engine prides itself with a remarkable compression ratio of 11.6:1.



At approximately 12,000 revs, this untamed monstrosity is capable of delivering up to 94 hp. On the other hand, a solid torque output of 46 pound-feet (63 Nm) will be accomplished at around 8,500 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the mill’s feral force to CB650R’s rear 17-inch cast aluminum wheel by means of a chain final drive.



Stopping power is taken care of by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) hydraulic discs and radially mounted Nissin four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 240 mm (9.45 inches) brake rotor and a one-piston caliper at the rear. Optionally, the manufacturer will be more than happy to install ABS on both ends.



For their ECU remap.



Furthermore, the fresh variant boasts considerable handling improvements, thanks to a pair of 41 mm (1.61 inches) Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) inverted forks. On the other end, its suspension setup remains unaltered.



You will also find a full LED lighting package and an updated digital gauge, which should prove to be a lot more readable than that of a current CB650R from Honda’s range. The newcomer gives you the possibility to charge your electronic devices through a USB-C port that can be found beneath the saddle.



Long story short, this bad boy promises to be an absolute showstopper. Outstanding performance, a sexy design language, state-of-the-art features – the 2021 CB650R has it all! The upcoming 2021 model in Honda ’s CB650R lineup shares the vast majority of its specs and features with the current variant. As such, it is put in motion by a liquid-cooledinline-four powerplant, with four valves per cylinder and a displacement of 649cc. Additionally, the engine prides itself with a remarkable compression ratio of 11.6:1.At approximately 12,000 revs, this untamed monstrosity is capable of delivering up to 94 hp. On the other hand, a solid torque output of 46 pound-feet (63 Nm) will be accomplished at around 8,500 revs. A six-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the mill’s feral force to CB650R’s rear 17-inch cast aluminum wheel by means of a chain final drive.Stopping power is taken care of by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) hydraulic discs and radially mounted Nissin four-piston calipers at the front, along with a single 240 mm (9.45 inches) brake rotor and a one-piston caliper at the rear. Optionally, the manufacturer will be more than happy to installon both ends.For their MY ‘21 CB650R , Honda brewed a plethora of juicy tweaks and upgrades that’ll ensure exemplary behavior on the road. For starters, the Japanese giant fiddled with the bike’s inline-four behemoth to make it Euro 5 compliant, without affecting its power output numbers. This feat was made possible by optimized valve timing and a rebuilt cam profile, as well as several exhaust modifications and a meticulousremap.Furthermore, the fresh variant boasts considerable handling improvements, thanks to a pair of 41 mm (1.61 inches) Showa SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork Big Piston) inverted forks. On the other end, its suspension setup remains unaltered.You will also find a full LED lighting package and an updated digital gauge, which should prove to be a lot more readable than that of a current CB650R from Honda’s range. The newcomer gives you the possibility to charge your electronic devices through a USB-C port that can be found beneath the saddle.Long story short, this bad boy promises to be an absolute showstopper. Outstanding performance, a sexy design language, state-of-the-art features – the 2021 CB650R has it all!

load press release