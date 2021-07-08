Suzuki GSX-S750 Just Got a Striking New Summer Look, Commands Attention

What’s better than an aggressive bike, powered by a legendary engine and equipped with some of the best rider technology out there? A motorcycle that comes with a summer-inspired brand-new color scheme, on top of all that.
Fans of the popular Suzuki GSX-S750 are in for a pleasant surprise – the powerful street-ruling bike is now available in a fresh color palette that is bound to catch everyone’s attention this summer and beyond.
This new design brings a bit of everything: you’ve got the classic black GSX tank decals, headlight surround, and wheels, which give the GSX-S750 its dominating character, minimalistic white touches for a crisp look, plus the neon yellow bellypan that gives it a whole new vibrant aspect.
Don’t be fooled by its seemingly cheerful look, this bike is just as aggressive as ever. With an engine that’s inherited from the GSX-R supersport machine, there’s no other way to be. Precisely tuned and refined to give its best anywhere on the road, the 749cc four-cylinder fuel-injected engine with 112 HP (114 PS), is known for its potential.
The GSX-S750 is also packed with technology, to make riding an even more exciting experience. The Easy Start System keeps things simple, so the bike can start with just the push of a button. On the road, Traction Control allows the rider to go from aggressive sport riding, with minimal control intervention (mode 1), to maximum traction control (mode 3), which is a useful option when riding in more challenging conditions. In the city, the Low RPM Assist function keeps the engine speed in check, so that is doesn’t go to low and keeps a smooth idle.
Last but not least, the GSX-S750 also features a lightweight LCD screen, that gives the rider more information on the traction control mode status, fuel consumption and driving range, to name a few.
And there’s more good news. The new version of the Suzuki GSX-S750 is available for £500 ($689) off its £7,999 ($11,000) RRP, plus a test ride incentive and a lower finance rate.
This new design brings a bit of everything: you’ve got the classic black GSX tank decals, headlight surround, and wheels, which give the GSX-S750 its dominating character, minimalistic white touches for a crisp look, plus the neon yellow bellypan that gives it a whole new vibrant aspect.
Don’t be fooled by its seemingly cheerful look, this bike is just as aggressive as ever. With an engine that’s inherited from the GSX-R supersport machine, there’s no other way to be. Precisely tuned and refined to give its best anywhere on the road, the 749cc four-cylinder fuel-injected engine with 112 HP (114 PS), is known for its potential.
The GSX-S750 is also packed with technology, to make riding an even more exciting experience. The Easy Start System keeps things simple, so the bike can start with just the push of a button. On the road, Traction Control allows the rider to go from aggressive sport riding, with minimal control intervention (mode 1), to maximum traction control (mode 3), which is a useful option when riding in more challenging conditions. In the city, the Low RPM Assist function keeps the engine speed in check, so that is doesn’t go to low and keeps a smooth idle.
Last but not least, the GSX-S750 also features a lightweight LCD screen, that gives the rider more information on the traction control mode status, fuel consumption and driving range, to name a few.
And there’s more good news. The new version of the Suzuki GSX-S750 is available for £500 ($689) off its £7,999 ($11,000) RRP, plus a test ride incentive and a lower finance rate.