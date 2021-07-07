4 Ultra-Limited Akrapovic Silencers for the New Hayabusa Cut Weight, Boost Power

This 1988 Suzuki GSX-R1100 Is Currently Scouting for A Welcoming Home

Take a seat in its blue saddle and ride away looking like an absolute boss. 11 photos



Most riders wouldn’t even think about questioning this machine’s long-standing reputation, regardless of whether you ask them about a modern iteration or an old-school superstar. Without further ado, we’ll get to the point and tell you that a 1988 MY GSX-R1100 is currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions.



At the time of this article, the top bidder is offering $5,100 to get their hands on this retro GSX-R, but the reserve has not yet been met. If you’d like to take part in this auction, you may submit your bids until Friday, July 9. Before you head off to



The Japanese predator comes equipped with a twin-cooled DOHC inline-four powerplant, which boasts sixteen valves and a gargantuan displacement of 1,052cc. At about 9,500 rpm, the colossus is good for up to 125 feral horses, along with a peak torque output of 76 pound-feet (103 Nm) that’ll be summoned at 8,000 spins.



A five-speed transmission keeps the rear wheel in motion by means of a chain final drive, allowing the



Gixxer to run the quarter-mile sprint in 10.7 seconds as it makes its way to a top speed of 155 mph (250 kph). Stopping power is supplied by dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake discs up front and a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) rotor at the rear wheel.

