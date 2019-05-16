autoevolution

300 HP Version of the Alpine A110 Is Testing at the Nurburgring

16 May 2019, 20:46 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Exotic car on a budget? Forget about second-hand Ferraris and just get yourself the Alpine A110. Or better yet, wait about a year and just get yourself the more powerful model.
54 photos
Alpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official PhotosAlpine A110 Is an Exclusive French Sports Car in New Official Photos
The A110 is a modern interpretation of a very successful and beautiful classic sports car. So it's a bit like the Jaguar F-Type. However, the two couldn't be more different in one regard: weight. Built around an aluminum frame with a philosophy that borders on automotive bulimia, the 2-seat wonder tips the scales at about 1.1 tons.

Powered by a mid-mounted 1.8-liter turbo engine that's similar to the Megane RS, it's also got a fantastic power-to-weight ratio. However, everybody's reaction to the initial output figure of 252 HP was "when are we going to get more?"

Renault never openly talked about such a possibility, but let slip on multiple occasions that it will offer a track-focused version. The last report dating back to the beginning of 2019 said we should expect the 300 HP output of the Megane RS Trophy as early as this October.

The revised version is supposed to be called A110 Sport, losing about 50 kilograms of interior trim and increasing its torque to 400 Nm as well, 80 more than you get now. These changes should reduce the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of the sports car to just 4 seconds.

Just rumors and speculation? There's no other explanation for this Nurburgring spy video, showing a black A110 with measuring equipment strapped to its wheels that clearly indicates a new engine setup. In addition, the exhaust tone has become more brutal and the suspension is slightly lower as well.

Further down the line, a cabriolet version is supposed to be developed, and there's even a rumor about an Alpine SUV model, based on a Mercedes platform. But all we want is more, better and faster sports coupes like this one.

Alpine A110 Megane RS 300 Trophy spyshots spy video Alpine A110 Sport
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
RENAULT models:
RENAULT City K-ZERENAULT City K-ZE Medium SUVRENAULT ClioRENAULT Clio SmallRENAULT TwingoRENAULT Twingo MiniRENAULT KadjarRENAULT Kadjar CrossoverRENAULT Megane RS CoupeRENAULT Megane RS Coupe CoupeAll RENAULT models  
 
 