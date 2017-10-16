autoevolution
 

Renault Megane TCe 165 Launched With 1.6-Liter Turbo

Renault had a huge power gap between the regular Megane models which stopped at 130 HP and the Megane GT with 205 HP. That's been filled up by the Megane TCe 165, which we think is a sweet spot in the range.
The 1.2-liter turbo isn't fast enough, while the GT 205 is too expensive. But this Goldilocks model offers 165 HO and 350 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque.

That output places the Megane somewhere between the 150 HP Golf 1.5 TSI and the 180 HP SEAT Leon or Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI. Looking at the Megane GT, we wind that the TCe 165 has 40 HP and 30 Nm less, even though both have 1.6-liter turbo engines.

Renault has been doing a lot of good work with the 1.6 turbo it put in the Clio RS about five years ago. With this de-tuned version, the Megane can still get to 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds and offers a top speed of 215 km/h (134 mph). That's about a second slower than the Megane GT. But it should be noted that without the 4Control all-wheel steering, this version should be lighter than the GT.

There have been many 165 horsepower Megane models, like the 2-liter diesel of the previous generation or the twin-turbo 1.6 dCi of the new model. A seven-speed EDC standard gearbox should, however, make this Megane feel more upmarket than its predecessors.

As far as the economy is concerned, the Megane TCe 165 drinks 6 liters of gasoline per 100 km and emits 134 grams per kilometer.

Renault has already opened the order books for this mode with prices in France starting at €29,100 for the hatch or €30,900 in full-trim wagon form. Meanwhile, a Megane GT starts from €32,400. Of course, nobody pays that much for the car. With dealer incentives, the new Megane model falls in line with competitors like the Peugeot 308 or VW Golf. There's also a new trim level called Akaju that focuses on unique finishes and premium trim. But the regular Intens is more than sufficiently equipped.
